Brandon Anderson Leads Flag To Flag With ASCS Sooner At Humboldt Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – HUMBOLDT, Kan. (June 4, 2021) Getting his first career victory just over a month ago, Glenpool’s Brandon Anderson added a second American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products win to his resume with a dominating performance Friday night at Humboldt Speedway.

Unchallenged through the 25-lap affair, Brandon pulled to a 3.789-second advantage at the drop of the checkered flag. With pressure mounting in the closing laps, Tyler Thomas nearly went around with three laps to go. Saving the BT Machine No. 91t from doom, Thomas held on for the runner-up spot.

Going opposite of the field in turns three and four, Ryan Timms began working the top of the Humboldt Speedway over the final few laps to ultimately advance to the final podium step. Battling hard with the No. 52 of Blake Hahn, and No, 14e of Kyle Bellm, the No. 52. ended up fourth with Bellm crossing fifth

Moving up three spots, Kyle Clark crossed sixth with Chase Porter seventh. Jeremy Campbell, Andrew Deal, and Forrest Sutherland completed the top five.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products races next at Lawton Speedway on Saturday, June 5. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Admission is $20 for adults and free for kids five and under.

The weekend concludes Sunday, June 6, at Creek County Speedway with the Mickey Walker Classic. Both events can be seen live on Racinboys.tv.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, Kan.)

Friday, June 4, 2021

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[3]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal[7]; 7. 12M-Greg Merritt[2]; 8. 22S-Slater Helt[8]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 2. 2-Chase Porter[2]; 3. 14E-Kyle Bellm[6]; 4. 85-Forrest Sutherland[8]; 5. 11-Michael Tyre II[5]; 6. 32-Kolton Gariss[3]; 7. 9-Emilio Hoover[7]; 8. 3G-Lane Goodman[1]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 2. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 5. 14E-Kyle Bellm[3]; 6. 9$-Kyle Clark[9]; 7. 2-Chase Porter[5]; 8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[8]; 9. 15D-Andrew Deal[11]; 10. 85-Forrest Sutherland[7]; 11. 22S-Slater Helt[16]; 12. 11-Michael Tyre II[10]; 13. 9-Emilio Hoover[13]; 14. 32-Kolton Gariss[12]; 15. 3G-Lane Goodman[15]; 16. 12M-Greg Merritt[14]