Walbaum Takes Pro-Truck Feature At CNS

Walbaum Holds Off the Field to Take the First Pro Truck Event of 2021
Eggleston Nips Irwin at the Line.
Super Modifies Return To CNS
By CNS Staff
Monday, May 10th, 2021
Matco Tools Pro Trucks –
The final 30 lap feature of the AC Transmission Center Shift Into High Gear night at Colorado National Speedway started with #16 Travis Roe and #34 Rudy Vanderwal leading the field to the green flag. Six laps into the race, #85 Jeffrey Walbaum took over the lead from R. Vanderwal as #22 Brian Yackey and #43 Kody Vanderwal battled their way through the field. At the half way mark, Walbaum continued to lead while K. Vanderwal and Yackey were closing the gap on Walbaum. With 9 laps to go, Yackey got around K. Vanderwal and began reeling in the leader, but was unable to take over the lead before the checkered flag. Walbaum went on to score the first Matco Tools Pro Truck feature of 2021.
Quick Time: #43 Kody Vanderwal 16.741
Dash: #7 Adam Deines
Fast Dash: #43 Kody Vanderwal
Feature: #85 Jeffrey Walbaum
AC Transmission Center Legends
16 legend drivers took the green flag for the first legend 25 lap feature with #28 Adam Powers and #39 Zeke Hanger leading the field to the green. As Powers continued to lead the field, #69 Haydon Moody passed #39 Zeke Hanger. The green-to-green 25 laps legend feature win was captured by #28 Adam Powers.
#37 Tanner Scarberry and #9 Jason Irwin lead the second 25 lap legend feature to the green flag and Irwin quickly took over the lead. 5 laps in #22 Chris Eggleston and #66 Kyle Clegg moved into second and third and were chasing down #9 Jason Irwin. As the rest of the field battled for position, #22 Chris Eggleston was able to close the gap on #9 Jason Irwin as the white flag waved. As Irwin and Eggleston came to the checker flag side by side, Eggleston was able to beat Irwin to the line by .009 to pick up the first legend fast feature of the 2021 season.
Quick Time: #9 Jason Irwin 18.223
Dash: #28 Adam Powers
Fast Dash: #9 Jason Irwin
Feature: #28 Adam Powers
Fast Feature: #22 Chris Eggleston
Super Modifieds
#34 Randy Whitman and #16 Austyn Gossel lead the Super Modifieds to the green, while the quick time and dash winner #6G Bryan Gossel started in 6th. Randy Whitman lead the first lap of the feature before the caution flew for the #6G Bryan Gossel spinning in turns 3 and 4. After the second caution, #1 Luke Johnson took over the lead from #34 Randy Whitman while #6G made his way through the field. With 5 laps to go #6G Bryan Gossel took over the lead from #1 Luke Johnson to win the Super Modified feature.
Quick Time: #6G Bryan Gossel 14.234
Dash: #6G Bryan Gossel
Feature: #6G Bryan Gossel
Bandoleros
After the green flag dropped for the first Bandolero Outlaw race of 2021, #98 Sammy Haugen took an early lead into the 12 lap feature race. As the race went on, Haugen’s lead grew over second place #78 Gracie Crocker. After a caution free race, #98 Sammy Haugen took the win followed by #78 Gracie Crocker and #75 Makenna Crocker
Bandolero – Outlaws:
Dash: #98 Sammy Haugen
Feature: #98 Sammy Haugen
The first Bandolero Bandits race of the season started with the #33 Dillyn Kellogg leading the field to the green flag for the 12 lap race. #33 Dillyn Kellogg took the early lead while the field battled behind. #33 Dillyn Kellogg and #03 Ryker McConahay came up on lap traffic. as the race continued, but that didn’t slow them down as they went on to finish first and second.
Bandolero – Bandits:
Dash: #33 Dillyn Kellogg
Feature: #33 Dillyn Kellogg
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Pro Trucks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 85 Jeffrey Walbaum Brighton CO
2. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley
3. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle CO
4. 3C Cassidy Hinds Arvada CO
5. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle CO
6. 5 Troy Witthar Arvada
7. 50 Tyler Wiggans Peyton CO
8. 16 Travis Roe Thornton
9. 89 Zach Morris (R) Greenwood Village
10. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster
11. 71 Tim DuVall Denver
12. 29 Dalton Webb (R) Thornton CO
13. 7 Adam Deines Longmont CO
14. 21 Chris Nelson Arvada CO
15. 28 Brian Weinmaster Brighton CO
Legend FAST Feature
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton
2. 9 Jason Irwin Albuquerque NM
3. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster
4. 37 Tanner Scarberry Denver
5. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada
6. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada
7. 87 Tim Trostel Thornton
8. 00 Chris Saykally Westminster
9. 5 Gary Wegener Kalama WA
10. 45 Cole Tuttle Blackhawk
11. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada
12. 71 Colton Crocker Brighton
13. 40 Dillon Foster Arvada
14. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne
15. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster
16. 39 Zeke Hanger (R) Brighton
17. 91 Martin Gatzulis Wichita KS
18. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Brighton
19. 69 Haydon Moody Arvada
Legend Feature
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne
2. 69 Haydon Moody Arvada
3. 39 Zeke Hanger (R) Brighton
4. 14 Jacob Nutall (R) Parker
5. 2 Brett Reid Laramie WY
6. 99 Tessa Marine (R) Littleton
7. 18 JJ Sanders Aurora
8. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada
9. 10 Robert Romero Windsor
10. 42 Jim Bowman Livermore
11. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster
12. 43 Rob Sears Firestone
13. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie
14. 31 Kurt Kurtis Windsor
15. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge
16. 38 Garrett Wilson (R) Platteville
Super Modifieds
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 6G Bryan Gossel Ft. Collins CO
2. 1 Luke Johnson
3. 16 Austyn Gossel Ft. Collins
4. 2 Rich Castor Jr Bennett CO
5. 8 Jorden Decenick Milliken CO
6. 4 Cody Castor Bennett CO
7. 9 Reece Andersen Platteville CO
8. 34 Randy Whitman Ft. Collins CO
Bandolero Outlaws
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 98 Sammy Haugen Centennial
2. 78 Gracie Crocker Brighton
3. 75 Makenna Crocker Brighton
4. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City
Bandolero Bandits
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 33 Dillyn Kellogg Denver
2. 03 Ryker McConahay Guernsey
3. 61 Lilly Tuttle Denver
4. 21 Madilyn Lange Wheatland WY
5. 12 Aspyn Lange Wheatland WY
6. 23 Javon Barnard Wheatridge