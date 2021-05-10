Walbaum Takes Pro-Truck Feature At CNS

Walbaum Holds Off the Field to Take the First Pro Truck Event of 2021

Eggleston Nips Irwin at the Line.

Super Modifies Return To CNS

By CNS Staff

Monday, May 10th, 2021

Matco Tools Pro Trucks –

The final 30 lap feature of the AC Transmission Center Shift Into High Gear night at Colorado National Speedway started with #16 Travis Roe and #34 Rudy Vanderwal leading the field to the green flag. Six laps into the race, #85 Jeffrey Walbaum took over the lead from R. Vanderwal as #22 Brian Yackey and #43 Kody Vanderwal battled their way through the field. At the half way mark, Walbaum continued to lead while K. Vanderwal and Yackey were closing the gap on Walbaum. With 9 laps to go, Yackey got around K. Vanderwal and began reeling in the leader, but was unable to take over the lead before the checkered flag. Walbaum went on to score the first Matco Tools Pro Truck feature of 2021.

Quick Time: #43 Kody Vanderwal 16.741

Dash: #7 Adam Deines

Fast Dash: #43 Kody Vanderwal

Feature: #85 Jeffrey Walbaum

AC Transmission Center Legends

16 legend drivers took the green flag for the first legend 25 lap feature with #28 Adam Powers and #39 Zeke Hanger leading the field to the green. As Powers continued to lead the field, #69 Haydon Moody passed #39 Zeke Hanger. The green-to-green 25 laps legend feature win was captured by #28 Adam Powers.

#37 Tanner Scarberry and #9 Jason Irwin lead the second 25 lap legend feature to the green flag and Irwin quickly took over the lead. 5 laps in #22 Chris Eggleston and #66 Kyle Clegg moved into second and third and were chasing down #9 Jason Irwin. As the rest of the field battled for position, #22 Chris Eggleston was able to close the gap on #9 Jason Irwin as the white flag waved. As Irwin and Eggleston came to the checker flag side by side, Eggleston was able to beat Irwin to the line by .009 to pick up the first legend fast feature of the 2021 season.

Quick Time: #9 Jason Irwin 18.223

Dash: #28 Adam Powers

Fast Dash: #9 Jason Irwin

Feature: #28 Adam Powers

Fast Feature: #22 Chris Eggleston

Super Modifieds

#34 Randy Whitman and #16 Austyn Gossel lead the Super Modifieds to the green, while the quick time and dash winner #6G Bryan Gossel started in 6th. Randy Whitman lead the first lap of the feature before the caution flew for the #6G Bryan Gossel spinning in turns 3 and 4. After the second caution, #1 Luke Johnson took over the lead from #34 Randy Whitman while #6G made his way through the field. With 5 laps to go #6G Bryan Gossel took over the lead from #1 Luke Johnson to win the Super Modified feature.

Quick Time: #6G Bryan Gossel 14.234

Dash: #6G Bryan Gossel

Feature: #6G Bryan Gossel

Bandoleros

After the green flag dropped for the first Bandolero Outlaw race of 2021, #98 Sammy Haugen took an early lead into the 12 lap feature race. As the race went on, Haugen’s lead grew over second place #78 Gracie Crocker. After a caution free race, #98 Sammy Haugen took the win followed by #78 Gracie Crocker and #75 Makenna Crocker

Bandolero – Outlaws:

Dash: #98 Sammy Haugen

Feature: #98 Sammy Haugen

The first Bandolero Bandits race of the season started with the #33 Dillyn Kellogg leading the field to the green flag for the 12 lap race. #33 Dillyn Kellogg took the early lead while the field battled behind. #33 Dillyn Kellogg and #03 Ryker McConahay came up on lap traffic. as the race continued, but that didn’t slow them down as they went on to finish first and second.

Bandolero – Bandits:

Dash: #33 Dillyn Kellogg

Feature: #33 Dillyn Kellogg

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pro Trucks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 85 Jeffrey Walbaum Brighton CO

2. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley

3. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle CO

4. 3C Cassidy Hinds Arvada CO

5. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle CO

6. 5 Troy Witthar Arvada

7. 50 Tyler Wiggans Peyton CO

8. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

9. 89 Zach Morris (R) Greenwood Village

10. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster

11. 71 Tim DuVall Denver

12. 29 Dalton Webb (R) Thornton CO

13. 7 Adam Deines Longmont CO

14. 21 Chris Nelson Arvada CO

15. 28 Brian Weinmaster Brighton CO

Legend FAST Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 9 Jason Irwin Albuquerque NM

3. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

4. 37 Tanner Scarberry Denver

5. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

6. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

7. 87 Tim Trostel Thornton

8. 00 Chris Saykally Westminster

9. 5 Gary Wegener Kalama WA

10. 45 Cole Tuttle Blackhawk

11. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

12. 71 Colton Crocker Brighton

13. 40 Dillon Foster Arvada

14. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne

15. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

16. 39 Zeke Hanger (R) Brighton

17. 91 Martin Gatzulis Wichita KS

18. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Brighton

19. 69 Haydon Moody Arvada

Legend Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne

2. 69 Haydon Moody Arvada

3. 39 Zeke Hanger (R) Brighton

4. 14 Jacob Nutall (R) Parker

5. 2 Brett Reid Laramie WY

6. 99 Tessa Marine (R) Littleton

7. 18 JJ Sanders Aurora

8. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada

9. 10 Robert Romero Windsor

10. 42 Jim Bowman Livermore

11. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

12. 43 Rob Sears Firestone

13. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

14. 31 Kurt Kurtis Windsor

15. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge

16. 38 Garrett Wilson (R) Platteville

Super Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 6G Bryan Gossel Ft. Collins CO

2. 1 Luke Johnson

3. 16 Austyn Gossel Ft. Collins

4. 2 Rich Castor Jr Bennett CO

5. 8 Jorden Decenick Milliken CO

6. 4 Cody Castor Bennett CO

7. 9 Reece Andersen Platteville CO

8. 34 Randy Whitman Ft. Collins CO

Bandolero Outlaws

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 98 Sammy Haugen Centennial

2. 78 Gracie Crocker Brighton

3. 75 Makenna Crocker Brighton

4. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City

Bandolero Bandits

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 33 Dillyn Kellogg Denver

2. 03 Ryker McConahay Guernsey

3. 61 Lilly Tuttle Denver

4. 21 Madilyn Lange Wheatland WY

5. 12 Aspyn Lange Wheatland WY

6. 23 Javon Barnard Wheatridge