Todd Takes Truck Race at COTA

Gilliland Takes Command Late to Win Truck Series’ Inaugural Race at COTA

NASCAR Wire Service

Holly Cain Austin Texas ( May 22, 2021) — Todd Gilliland was so fast and so determined out front in Saturday’s Toyota Tundra 225 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race his own team had to remind him to slow down and take care of his tires in the closing laps of the series’ debut at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) race.

Despite receiving the cautionary advice, Gilliland, 21, did not ease off and raced to a hefty 7.941-second margin of victory to earn his second career series win and first since 2019. His No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford set the fastest lap of the race with two laps remaining.

Kaz Grala finished runner-up, followed by pole-winner Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger and Sheldon Creed, who led a race-best 14 of the 41 laps.

Seventeen-year-old driver Sam Mayer, rookie Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith, Austin Hill and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top 10. Championship points leader John Hunter Nemechek finished 12th.

Gilliland won Stage 1 and was first out during the ensuing pit stops during that caution period. But NASCAR ruled one of his pit crew members was over the wall too soon and Gilliland was penalized — sent to the rear of the field on the restart.

With Gilliland now forced to play catch-up, defending series champion Sheldon Creed led most of Stage 2, pitting just before it ended and allowing Ben Rhodes to instead take his first stage win of the year.

Creed and Ankrum battled one another up front — at one point passing each other three different times on one lap — before Gilliland — who methodically worked his way forward was able to take the lead for good with five laps remaining. Grala passed Ankrum with two laps remaining to tie his best ever series finish.

The victory marks Gilliland’s fourth top-10 showing in the last five races and as he told his team on the victory lap, “I know we can do this (win races) a lot.’’

Gilliland becomes the fourth full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver to win this season — joining two-race winners John Hunter Nemechek and Rhodes, and last week’s winner Creed.

The series races Friday night in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), which is the final race of the Triple Truck Challenge.

Notes: The No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford cleared post-race inspection and Gilliland was confirmed as the winner. … Ankrum won the Cometic Gasket Pole Award. … Tanner Gray (engine change), Ryan Truex (engine change), Lawless Allen (transmission change), Austin Wayne Self (unapproved adjustments) and Chase Purdy (unapproved adjustments) were all sent to the rear of the field before green flag. … The race started under wet conditions, requiring all teams to begin on their wet-weather Goodyear tires.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – Inaugural Toyota Tundra 225

Circuit of The Americas

Austin, Texas

Saturday, May 22, 2021

(5) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 41. (2) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 41. (1) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 41. (23) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 41. (3) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 41. (21) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 41. (17) Carson Hocevar #, Chevrolet, 41. (15) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 41. (9) Austin Hill, Toyota, 41. (11) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 41. (26) Paul Menard, Toyota, 41. (6) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota, 41. (13) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 41. (28) Hailie Deegan #, Ford, 41. (4) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 41. (29) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 41. (16) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 41. (8) Parker Chase, Toyota, 41. (24) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, 41. (12) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 41. (19) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 41. (27) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 41. (32) Lawless Alan, Toyota, 41. (22) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 41. (30) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 41. (14) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 41. (31) Chase Purdy #, Chevrolet, 41. (33) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 41. (25) Michele Abbate, Toyota, 41. (34) Cory Roper, Ford, 41. (36) Tanner Gray, Ford, 40. (18) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 40. (20) Chandler Smith #, Toyota, 39. (35) Roger Reuse, Chevrolet, 38. (10) Christian Eckes, Toyota, Suspension, 36. (7) Cameron Lawrence, Chevrolet, 34.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 70.79 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 58 Mins, 30 Secs. Margin of Victory: 7.941 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 2 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Grala 1-11;T. Gilliland 12-13;S. Creed 14-23;B. Rhodes 24-26;M. Crafton 27;S. Creed 28-31;T. Ankrum 32-35;T. Gilliland 36-41.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Sheldon Creed 2 times for 14 laps; Kaz Grala 1 time for 11 laps; Todd Gilliland 2 times for 8 laps; Tyler Ankrum 1 time for 4 laps; Ben Rhodes 1 time for 3 laps; Matt Crafton 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 38,02,26,88,99,32,52,4,2,56

Stage #2 Top Ten: 99,88,19,2,26,02,45,32,38,11