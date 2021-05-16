“The Human Highlight Reel” Powers To USAC West Coast Sprint Car Triumph

GEOFF ENSIGN POWERS TO PETALUMA WIN

Lance Jennings PETALUMA, CA – (MAY 15, 2021) — After recovering from mechanical problems, “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign (Sebastopol, CA) led all 25-laps to claim victory at Petaluma Speedway. Driving Ted Finkenbinder’s #3F Western Industrial X-Ray Eagle, Ensign raced to his fourth career $1,500 USAC West Coast Sprint Car triumph. Former champion Austin Liggett, hard charger Ryan Timmons, top qualifier Cody Fendley, and new point leader D.J. Johnson followed Ensign to the checkered flags.

Following a passing point format, rookie of the year contender Cody Fendley was the night’s Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier. The young driver won the heat race (Extreme Mufflers Heat Race) and placed third in the qualifying race at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

Timmons, the 2016 rookie of the year, earned the night’s Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a third place finish after starting fifth.

After scoring fifth in the main event, Johnson emerged with a 24-point advantage over Liggett. Liggett finished second to Maria Cofer in the companion USAC Western States Midget feature.

Ensign also powered to victory in the program’s 10-lap qualifying race, sponsored by Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars.

On Saturday, June 12th, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will return to Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway for the annual “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial.” The popular USAC Western States Midgets will join the action at the Tulare County Fairgrounds.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 15, 2021 Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, California

EXTREME MUFFLERS HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Cody Fendley (#73C Russell), 2. D.J. Johnson (#33 Johnson), 3. Austin Liggett (#83 Liggett), 4. Ryan Timmons (#29T Timmons), 5. Cody Smith (#5 Smith), 6. Kyle Edwards (#39 Edwards), 7. Geoff Ensign (#3F Finkenbinder). NT.

SWAY-A-WAY TORSION BARS QUALIFIER: (10 laps) 1. Ensign, 2. Liggett, 3. Fendley, 4. Timmons, 5. Johnson, 6. Smith. NT.

FEATURE: (25 laps, with starting positions) 1. Geoff Ensign (1), 2. Austin Liggett (3), 3. Ryan Timmons (5), 4. Cody Fendley (4), 5. D.J. Johnson (2), 6. Cody Smith (6). NT.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Ensign.

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Ryan Timmons (5th to 3rd)

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-D.J. Johnson-205, 2-Austin Liggett-181, 3-Ryan Timmons-176, 4-Brody Roa-161, 5-Kaleb Montgomery-137, 6-Cody Fendley-132, 7-Tanner Boul-117, 8-Danny Faria Jr.-110, –Kyle Edwards-110, 10-Ryan Bernal-83.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: June 12 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, California – “Chris & Brian Faria Memorial”