Friday’s ASCS Lone Star/Mid-South Event at Texarkana 67 Speedway Canceled By Rain

Bryan Hulbert – TEXARKANA, ARK. (May 19, 2021) — Heavy rain throughout the week having already saturated the area, and a forecast calling for even more rain, officials at Texarkana 67 Speedway have made the call to cancel the showdown between the ASCS Lone Star and Mid-South Regions on Friday, May 21.

ASCS and track officials are looking for a date to reschedule. Both Regions are set to be in action against the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on Saturday, May 22 at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway.

Saturday, May 22 at I-30 Speedway gets rolling with gates opening at 4:30 P.M. and racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). ASCS check-in is from 6:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. with the Driver’s Meeting directly. Factory Stocks, Stock Cars, and Modifieds fill the night’s lineup. Tickets are $20 with kids 12 and under get in free. I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway can be found at https://www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

