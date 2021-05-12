Young Rookies Rule the Track

Anna Spinuzzi

El Paso County Raceway CALHAN, COLO (May 10, 2021) — Last Saturday was a night full of action-packed IMCA dirt track racing and a night full of firsts at El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, CO. After a brief rain delay fans were treated to a night full of upsets when four IMCA racing divisions saw first-time track winners, including three young first time feature winners, which was a first for the track itself.

In a night full of surprises, the night’s youngest winner was 14-year-old Hunter Smith from Brush, CO in his 10th career start Saturday as he drove away with the checkered flag in the competitive IMCA Hobby Stock division. Smith is making an impressive run at being the 2021 Rookie of the Year with 50 shows planned.

Smith’s run was at risk after ripping off the rear suspension while racing the night before in Colby, KS. His crew pulled it off and got him on track for his first feature win Saturday at EPCR and on track for the Rookie title.

Another young surprise in the IMCA Sport Compact division was from a kid who just recently earned his driver’s license. Jacob Worthington was able to take home the checkered flag from 8th place starting position in a race with no cautions to tighten up the field. Two weeks prior, in his first compact race ever after leading by half a lap, he finished second only to the previous track champion in the division. Worthington, a sophomore in high school where he maintains a 4.0 average, just recently learned how to drive a manual while he still had his learner’s permit. That manual 2004 Chevy Cavalier was transformed over the winter into the night’s winning IMCA Sport Compact.​

Austin Rhoades, 17, yet another impressive youth driver picked up his first feature win in the IMCA Stock Car divisions after three years of racing and only his second year behind the wheel of a stock car. Rhoades is a fourth-generational racer and chassis builder at Showtime Motor Sports.

Veteran IMCA racer, Dave Stock also saw his first feature win at EPCR Saturday night in a hard-fought feature win in the IMCA Sport Mod division after current point leader Danny Concelman took a hard hit and was unable to finish the race.

It was a great night for the first-time winners and fans alike full of excitement and drivers to watch at future races at El Paso County Raceway.