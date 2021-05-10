Rhoades Beats Bellm At El Paso

File Photo Austin Rhoades at I-76 Speedway 2021

El Paso County Raceway, Calhan Colorado

Coloradans return to some normalcy as IMCA racing gets 2021 rocking at the raceway
Michael Cost – CALHAN, Colo. (May 8, 2021) — With some sense of normalcy returning to most of America, dirt-track racing walks a fine line between the cutting edge, and the traditional. Auto racing is part of America’s pastime, and yet gathering in crowds to enjoy an event as a community is seen as risqué in some states still. The International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) in Colorado is ready to get back to America’s roots and sling some dirt in the air behind their racecars, and this was on display in Calhan, Colorado, this past weekend at El Paso County Raceway.
Under a brisk Eastern Colorado sky, IMCA races kicked off just after 5PM, and although some rain did fall, the crowd mostly stayed in the stands to watch the action. It is still very early in the 2021 season, so the drivers were out there for points and to put on a show for the dedicated race fans which made their way to the track on Saturday evening. Not only were the typical IMCA classes there, but there was also vintage classes of racecars out there, bringing a feeling of time travel back to a traditional time as these vintage racers went around the track.
Colorado Vintage Oval Racers (CVOR) club were out at the track for the fans to enjoy, and the teams which made up each vehicle were excited to be out there as well; they seemed to revel in the history of owning and driving one of these vintage racers. Donny McAmis and his family came about an opportunity to purchase a vintage racecar when the Land family, an old Colorado dirt-track-veteran-family, sold Bob Land’s old 1932 Ford model racecar to the McAmis family after Bob passed-away. Three generations of McAmis’s were out there at the track as a team to display the vintage car and whip it around the track a few more times.
“Some people enjoy golfing, some people enjoy cycling, our family has already enjoyed the
racetrack,” said Donny McAmis as he smiled at his son Dan. Behind them in the race trailer were Donny’s wife Debby and his granddaughter Emma, both of whom are heavily involved in this vintage race team. Debby McAmis will be driving the upcoming asphalt courses, and she said she is “crazy excited” to get out there and drive. Emma McAmis set up and runs their team social media pages, and she handles the GoPro video footage they get from their car going around the track. Dan McAmis, whom is Donny’s son and Emma’s father, drives the original 1932 Ford racecar for the team. “It’s all about family and community,” said Donny with a nostalgic look in his eye. It was clear this family was happy to be at the racetrack, and happy to seem some sense of normalcy. CVOR has 11 scheduled events throughout the 2021 season around Colorado racetracks, so be sure to try to catch the historical aspect of these racecars if possible.
Beyond the vintage racers, all divisions of IMCA were out there on the track for this Saturday race night, and all the teams seemed happy to continue the 2021 season. As springtime comes to an end and summertime roles in, it sounds as though the race fans around Colorado will have plenty of race nights to look forward to, according to the event organizer and team owner/ driver himself, Joe Bellm. “We are happy to see the restrictions loosening for events and allowing for more fans to come to the races. We were glad to see the people come out tonight with the predicted rain showers for Calhan; attendance was excellent given the weather,” said Joe as he reflected on the evening.
If you are a Coloradan and you are looking for something to do on a Saturday night as we come out of pandemic level lockdowns and restrictions, look for your local dirt track for a night of racing. Bring your earplugs, a blanket, and the family to enjoy a bit of traditional America in the new pandemic age. The racers will be out there competing for points, and competing to be your regular source of entertainment on the Eastern plains of Colorado this summer.

May, 8, 2021

IMCA Sport Mods – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Stock.D 2-Fisher.A 3-Balding Jr.A 4-Daniels.D 5-Followell.J 6-Scarpella.M 7-Taylor.Z 8-Concelman.D 9-Murphy.D 10-Cox.J 11-Albin.D 12-Palmer.T

IMCA Stock Cars – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Rhoades.A 2-Bellm.J 3-Rhoades.A 4-Lessig.B 5-O’Lear.C 6-Reid.P 7-O’Lear.R 8-Jewell.D

IMCA Hobby Stocks – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Smith.H 2-Cooper.S 3-Nelson.C 4-Sefcovic.T 5-Bearman.A 6-Weber.K 7-Kapphan.S 8-Rispin.J 9-Christner.M 10-Hurst.M 11-Mannering.S

Lightning Sprints – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Boos.J 2-Martinez.F 3-Cooper.B 4-Becker.S 5-Woods.J 6-Dillin.D 7-Flood.A 8-Flood.J 9-King.J 10-Rotramel.M 11-Balderson.B 12-McMillen.M 13-Purvis.B 14-Ingram.G 15-Bogardus.N

IMCA Sport Compacts – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Worthington.J 2-Frank.F 3-Houchin.M 4-Worthington.B 5-Burke.T 6-Koehn.N 7-O’Lear.L 8-Thielen.C 9-Flagard.D 10-Frank.S

Dwarf Cars – Sportsman Feature (Results): 1-Edwards.K 2-Robb.P 3-Gant.J 4-Seran.T 5-Loon.J 6-Langren.R 7-Pihl.B 8-Huebner.B 9-Breese.A 10-Behrman.A

Dwarf Cars – Pro Feature (Results): 1-Welsh.C 2-Taylor.W 3-Eacker.R 4-Holcombe.T 5-Breese.D 6-Taylor.J 7-Breese.K 8-Behrman.T 9-Crist.C 10-Larson.Z 11-Schneider.F 12-Gunnels.B 13-Garrison.C 14-Weidenbacher.K 15-Darling.D

Mini Mods – Feature Results: 1-Car#1z 2-Pipe.M 3-Smith.K 4-Breese.A

