Rebel Sprints At Dodge City

United Rebel Sprint Series Takes on Dodge City Raceway Park This Saturday

DODGE CITY, Kansas (May 10, 2021) – The Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is slated for competition to resume this Saturday, May 15 at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas. Last week’s events in Colorado were postponed due to capacity restrictions amongst the area.

The 3/8-mile semi-banked clay oval saw United Rebel Sprint Series competition take place just two weeks ago on April 24, where Oklahoma-native Ty Williams captured the victory. With only one race completed for the season thus far, Ty Williams reigns in as the point-leader. Jeremy Huish, Taylor Velasquez, Zach Blurton, and Mike Woodruff complete the top-five in point standings.

The series looks forward to its return to Dodge City Raceway Park, where former World of Outlaw sprint car driver, Craig Dollansky has assumed the head position of facility operations. Dollansky and his team have put forth an incredible amount of work to make the facility top-notch for fans and drivers alike. A fantastic field of cars are expected for Saturday’s competition.

Hot laps are slated to begin at 6:15PM, with the green flag dropping at 7:00PM. Grandstand admission is $10, with kids 12 and under free of charge.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas ’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).