Night 1 of the Walleye Rodeo Roundup To Roger Crockett

Roger Crockett Prevails With ASCS Sooner Region At Longdale Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – LONGDALE, Okla. (May 14, 2021) Rolling into Victory Lane on Night 1 of the Walleye Rodeo Roundup at Longdale Speedway, Roger Crockett became the 86th different driver to top an event with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Roger’s 40th career ASCS Regional victory, the ASCS Sooner Region, is the fifth that Crockett has scored a win with.

Taking the green sixth, Crockett moved to fourth on the opening lap. Chasing the top three into the third and fourth turns on Lap 3, race leader Whit Gastineau began flipping violently, collecting Jeremy Campbell and Danny Jennings in the process. All drivers were able to walk away. Putting the lead in Roger’s hands on the restart, the Broken Arrow driver had to hold on through several cautions while the groove migrating to the bottom of the three-eighths-mile oval. Final caution with eight laps to go, the dash to the finish saw Crockett expand his lead by 2.267-seconds at the drop of the checkered flag.

Tyler Thomas made it to second from eighth, with Missouri’s Garet Williamson’s debut at the Oklahoma oval ending on the final podium step. Steven Shebester advanced from 15th to fourth, with Andrew Deal going 14th to fifth.

Zach Chappell rolled ahead six positions, followed by Ryan Timms from 13th. Jeff Stasa in eighth was the night’s Hard Charger with 12 positions gained. Brandon Anderson and Lance Norick made up the top ten.

Racing continues at Longdale Speedway on Saturday, May 15, with gates opening at 4:00 P.M. Cars take the green flag at 7:00 P.M. (CDT) and includes USRA Limited Modifieds, Factory Stocks, and USRA Tuners.

Longdale Speedway is located at 4959 S. Hwy. 58 in Longdale, Okla. Information on the facility can be found online at http://www.longdalespeedway.com or by calling (580) 822-5846. The event is promoted by Terry Mattox.

Fans who cannot make it can see the event online at http://www.racinboys.com

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

Longdale Speedway (Longdale, Okla.)

Friday, May 14, 2021

Car Count: 21

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 2. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[6]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell[3]; 5. 23B-Steven Shebester[5]; 6. 777-Bailey Hughes[2]; 7. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1J-Danny Jennings[2]; 2. 1-Sean McClelland[1]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[6]; 6. 90-Lance Norick[5]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings[3]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Jake Bubak[1]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[2]; 3. 2C-Whit Gastineau[6]; 4. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]; 5. 27B-Jake Martens[7]; 6. 85-Forrest Sutherland[4]; 7. 91-Jeff Stasa[5]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett[6]; 2. 91T-Tyler Thomas[8]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[7]; 4. 23B-Steven Shebester[15]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[14]; 6. 50Z-Zach Chappell[12]; 7. 5T-Ryan Timms[13]; 8. 91-Jeff Stasa[20]; 9. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 10. 90-Lance Norick[16]; 11. 85-Forrest Sutherland[17]; 12. 97-Kevin Cummings[21]; 13. 10P-Dylan Postier[19]; 14. 9$-Kyle Clark[10]; 15. 1X-Jake Bubak[5]; 16. 27B-Jake Martens[11]; 17. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 18. 1J-Danny Jennings[3]; 19. 777-Bailey Hughes[18]; 20. 2C-Whit Gastineau[2]; 21. 1-Sean McClelland[9]