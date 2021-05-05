Jeremy Frenier Faster Than Lightning At Dawson County

Kelly Ninas

Lexington Nebraska (May 2, 2021) — Being faster than lightning was the formula for success at Dawson County Raceway at S & W Auto Parts ‘NAPA’ Night at the races on Sunday evening in Lexington, Nebraska.

Starting the season off on the right foot by punching their tickets to the Chesterman

Company Coca-Cola Winners Circle included Jeremy Frenier, Brandon Spanjer, Cale Osborn, Zach Olmstead and Justin Schmidt.

Jeremy Frenier of Ft. Morgan, Colorado started out in the third row of the IMCA Modified

Feature and was able to work his way into the lead on the third lap and never trail again on his way to claiming the victory. Cozad’s Colton Osborn started in the third row as well and did his best to try and run the cushion but the fastest way around was on the bottom where Osborn was able to make his money, in scoring a runner-up finish. Dillon Schultz of North Platte started the feature on the outside of the third row and wasn’t able to race his way onto the podium until the final two laps. Schultz was in fourth place for much of the feature before he was able to slip into third place overall, past fourth place finisher Jacob Wolsleben of Cozad. Ayden Steffens was on the move in the final laps, as he drove his way up to fifth place overall after starting in the fourth row.

Leading from the beginning until the end, Brandon Spanjer of Crete, Nebraska was on a fast-paced walk in the park it seemed as he cruised to the IMCA Northern Sport Modified feature victory. Spanjer started in the second row and was able to take advantage of driving in clean air to score the win. Moving up methodically, Robbie Thome of Spalding, Nebraska bided his time from his fourth row starting position to just move from fourth to third place overall at the halfway point of the feature. Just three laps later, Thome moved into the runner-up position, where he would finish. Starting on the front row, Spencer Galaway of York was able to keep his nose clean and out of trouble throughout the feature to be rewarded with a third place finish after starting on the front row and leading the first lap. Troy Bayne of Hershey and Overton’s Jacob Olmstead rounded out the top finishers in fourth and fifth place overall.

Getting off to a fast start to the season, Cale Osborn of Cozad was able to hold off all

challenges to earn the top honors in the IMCA Stock Car feature. Osborn started in the third row and was able to ‘slingshot’ into the lead early on and was the first to the finish line against a loaded field of competitors. The Norton Nightmare Casey Woken of Norton, Kansas was able to put all sorts of pressure on Osborn throughout the feature but wasn’t able to move past Osborn and Woken settled with runner-up accolades. Colin Heim of Hoxie, Kansas started out on the inside of the fourth row and was able to work his way into contention and see his efforts pay off when he crossed the finish line in third place when the checkered flag was waved. Mike Nichols of Harlan, Iowa and Chris Heim of Hoxie, Kansas were able to earn fourth and fifth place payday’s for their efforts in the feature event.

Starting on the inside of the second row, Overton’s Zach Olmstead was able to work his

magic into the lead on the first lap and never look back to claim the victory in the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature. Starting in the fourth row and getting caught up in early traffic, Tanner Jones of Cairo, Nebraska was able to recover quite nicely from his less than ideal spot in the early laps to move inside the top five on the fifth lap and into the runner-up position with just four laps remaining. Jones would run out of real estate before the checkered flag was waved and end up second overall. Making a valiant return to Dawson County Raceway, Dillon Thompson of Campbell was able to earn third place accolades. Thompson started in the third row and was in the lead group for much of the contest, especially when his veteran skills paid off dearly when he moved from fifth to third on the final lap to earn a podium finish. Earning accolades for their efforts, Mitchell Fischer of Gothenburg and Claton Peters of Waco, Nebraska were fourth and fifth overall.