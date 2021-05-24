Eggleston Avoids Trouble to Take His First of 2021
By CNS Staff
Monday, May 24th, 2021
Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models:
For the second time in 2021, the Super Late Models took the green for a 40 lap feature with #16 Steve Mills and #37 Ethan Hunter on the front row. #11 Darren Robertson and #22 Chris Eggleston battled their way through the field and quickly made it into the top 4 as #61 Matt Martinez took over the lead. #61 Matt Martinez, #32 Brett Yackey, #22 Chris Eggleston, and #11 Darren Robertson were running nose to tail when #61 Matt Martinez and #32 Brett Yackey had contact in front of the field ending both Robertson’s and Martinez’s chance at the win. After the caution, #22 Chris Eggleston went on to get his first win of 2021.
Quick Time: #11 Darren Robertson 15.621
Fast Dash: #11 Darren Robertson
Feature: #22 Chris Eggleston
TBK Bank Super Stocks:
21 cars started the 30 lap feature with #11W Scott Long and #15 Jereme Wall leading the field to the green. #15 Jereme Wall, who was dominant all night long, quickly took over the lead while #32 Cody Milan and #9c Brent Cave battled their way from the rear of the field. #15 Jereme Wall took the feature win followed by #49 Chris Cox and #14e Eric Phelps.
Quick Time: #15 Jereme Wall 19.338
Dash: #21 Chris Nelson
Fast Dash: #15 Jereme Wall
Feature: #15 Jereme Wall
Rock ‘n Roll Brewery Pure Stocks
#21 Jamie Ward and #14G Brian Galvin Jr led the pure stock field to the green flag for the first time in 2021. As the race went green to checkers, #21 Jamie Ward, #20 Tanner Faatz, and #OH7 Aubrei Hilton all battled for the top 3 positions.
Quick Time: #60 Matthew Hill 19.837
Dash: #22 Addison Hill
Fast Dash: #60 Matthew Hill
Feature: #21 Jamie Ward
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Super Late Models
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton
2. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley CO
3. 88 Jonathan Knee Fort Collins
4. 37 Ethan Hunter Colorado Springs CO
5. 05c Nick Cooper (R) Loveland
6. 16 Steve Mills
7. 61 Matt Martinez Parker CO
8. 02 Steve Thompson (R) Scottsbluff NE
9. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster
DNS 3 John Negri III (R) Byers
Super Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City
2. 49 Chris Cox Keenesburg
3. 14e Eric Phelps (R) Cheyenne WY
4. 11w Scott Long Lyman NE
5. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver
6. 99Jr Ryan Raley Jr Bennett
7. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins
8. 55 Damian Lockhart
9. 9c Brent Cave Brighton
10. 04 Bill Simmons II Pueblo
11. 90 Alex Rodriguez Phoenix AZ
12. 4 Chris Jordan Mead
13. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs
14. 19M Scott Miller
15. 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood
16. 21 Chris Nelson
17. 15R Trent Rahmig Gering
18. 99 Sam Messerli Thornton
19. 98 Joel Perri Arvada
20. 6D Rick Duckworth Arvada
21. 1NE Troy Witthar Arvada
DNS 51 Joseph Dike Westminster
Pure Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 21 Jamie Ward Denver
2. 20 Tanner Faatz Windsor
3. OH7 Aubrei Hilton Brighton
4. 34 Ronald Johnson Westminster
5. 8A Austin Richards Arvada
6. 60 Matthew Hill Brighton
7. OH6 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton
8. 14G Brian Galvin Jr Byers
9. 66 Matt Sowash Englewood
10. 42 Brandon McCormick Henderson
11. 97J Jeremy Sandoval
12. M60 Morris Christner Elizabeth
13. 4 Brian Galvin Jr Byers
14. 5C Kyle Carrasco Hudson
15. 9 Cole Baker Fort Collins
16. 22 Addison Hill Brighton
17. 8 Isaac Almaswari Brighton
18. 46 Rich Barwinski Casa Grande AZ
19. 38C Colton Green Arvada
20. 02 Chan Raley Bennett
21. 13J Jason Hulvey Thornton