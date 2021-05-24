Eggleston Avoids Trouble to Take His First of 2021

By CNS Staff

Monday, May 24th, 2021

Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models:

For the second time in 2021, the Super Late Models took the green for a 40 lap feature with #16 Steve Mills and #37 Ethan Hunter on the front row. #11 Darren Robertson and #22 Chris Eggleston battled their way through the field and quickly made it into the top 4 as #61 Matt Martinez took over the lead. #61 Matt Martinez, #32 Brett Yackey, #22 Chris Eggleston, and #11 Darren Robertson were running nose to tail when #61 Matt Martinez and #32 Brett Yackey had contact in front of the field ending both Robertson’s and Martinez’s chance at the win. After the caution, #22 Chris Eggleston went on to get his first win of 2021.

Quick Time: #11 Darren Robertson 15.621

Fast Dash: #11 Darren Robertson

Feature: #22 Chris Eggleston

TBK Bank Super Stocks:

21 cars started the 30 lap feature with #11W Scott Long and #15 Jereme Wall leading the field to the green. #15 Jereme Wall, who was dominant all night long, quickly took over the lead while #32 Cody Milan and #9c Brent Cave battled their way from the rear of the field. #15 Jereme Wall took the feature win followed by #49 Chris Cox and #14e Eric Phelps.

Quick Time: #15 Jereme Wall 19.338

Dash: #21 Chris Nelson

Fast Dash: #15 Jereme Wall

Feature: #15 Jereme Wall

Rock ‘n Roll Brewery Pure Stocks

#21 Jamie Ward and #14G Brian Galvin Jr led the pure stock field to the green flag for the first time in 2021. As the race went green to checkers, #21 Jamie Ward, #20 Tanner Faatz, and #OH7 Aubrei Hilton all battled for the top 3 positions.

Quick Time: #60 Matthew Hill 19.837

Dash: #22 Addison Hill

Fast Dash: #60 Matthew Hill

Feature: #21 Jamie Ward

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley CO

3. 88 Jonathan Knee Fort Collins

4. 37 Ethan Hunter Colorado Springs CO

5. 05c Nick Cooper (R) Loveland

6. 16 Steve Mills

7. 61 Matt Martinez Parker CO

8. 02 Steve Thompson (R) Scottsbluff NE

9. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

DNS 3 John Negri III (R) Byers

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 49 Chris Cox Keenesburg

3. 14e Eric Phelps (R) Cheyenne WY

4. 11w Scott Long Lyman NE

5. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

6. 99Jr Ryan Raley Jr Bennett

7. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

8. 55 Damian Lockhart

9. 9c Brent Cave Brighton

10. 04 Bill Simmons II Pueblo

11. 90 Alex Rodriguez Phoenix AZ

12. 4 Chris Jordan Mead

13. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs

14. 19M Scott Miller

15. 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood

16. 21 Chris Nelson

17. 15R Trent Rahmig Gering

18. 99 Sam Messerli Thornton

19. 98 Joel Perri Arvada

20. 6D Rick Duckworth Arvada

21. 1NE Troy Witthar Arvada

DNS 51 Joseph Dike Westminster

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 21 Jamie Ward Denver

2. 20 Tanner Faatz Windsor

3. OH7 Aubrei Hilton Brighton

4. 34 Ronald Johnson Westminster

5. 8A Austin Richards Arvada

6. 60 Matthew Hill Brighton

7. OH6 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

8. 14G Brian Galvin Jr Byers

9. 66 Matt Sowash Englewood

10. 42 Brandon McCormick Henderson

11. 97J Jeremy Sandoval

12. M60 Morris Christner Elizabeth

13. 4 Brian Galvin Jr Byers

14. 5C Kyle Carrasco Hudson

15. 9 Cole Baker Fort Collins

16. 22 Addison Hill Brighton

17. 8 Isaac Almaswari Brighton

18. 46 Rich Barwinski Casa Grande AZ

19. 38C Colton Green Arvada

20. 02 Chan Raley Bennett

21. 13J Jason Hulvey Thornton