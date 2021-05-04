Doss Tops SPEARS Pro Late Model at Stockton 99 Speedway

Doss Continues SPEARS Pro Late Model Success at Stockton 99 Speedway

For Immediate Release: SPEARS Pro Late Model Series Media

Bakersfield, CA (May 3, 2021) – Jeremy Doss sat mid-pack all throughout practice on Friday and Saturday in his Spears Manufacturing Pro Late Model presented by Sigma Performance Services. But when the checkered flag waved at The New Stockton 99 Speedway Saturday night, Doss found himself in a very familiar place, scoring his fourth victory in a row in the series, and solidifying his championship lead. He also took home a check for $3,000 for his win in the “SPEARS Manufacturing 75 presented by General Tire”.

But for the JD Motorsports driver, his path to Victory Lane was out of the ordinary, with their practice and qualifying results.

“I knew we had a good racecar”, Doss stated. “I feel like the last race we won here we didn’t have the long run speed we really wanted. So, we focused really hard on making sure we had really good drive up off, and a really good racecar. We were able to win this weekend, but honestly, we are not quite happy with the car if you can believe that. I just gotta thank the whole JD Motorsports crew for working so hard. My sponsors; Earnest Performance, Senneker Performance, Performance Friction Brakes, Swift Springs, Pit Stop USA, S&S Sports Enterprises, Horsepower Project by Michele Martin Photography, RT Painting and everyone who in on-board with this team. We are off to a pretty successful start to this season and hopefully it continues.

Qualifying for the Pro Late Models found Tyler Reif setting quick time over the 16-car field. Doss slid into the number two spot with Dylan Zampa, Tanner Reif, Michael Lovell, JoJo Stearns, Logan Zampa and Sam Solari making up the eight-car redraw group. It was Reif brother Tanner that drew the number one position, however, with Solari also in the front row. Mike Lovell would line up to the inside of Doss with Dylan Zampa, Tyler Reif, Jojo Stearns and Logan Zampa the top-eight.

At the initial green flag, Tanner Reif would jump to the lead with Sam Solari in tow. Doss would work the outside line to move to third, with Tyler Reif following. A dozen laps in, Doss would put a slide job on Solari to move into second with Tyler Reif once again following. On lap 26, the yellow would come out for Henk Gaalswyk, allowing the field to be bunched up for a restart.

On the restart, Doss accelerated upon passing the orange acceleration cone in turn three and emerged with a big lead heading to Turn #1. Sam Solari also took advantage and moved to second after a side-by-side battle with Reif. The yellow appeared once again on lap 29. This time Dylan Zampa was able to climb to third after the restart, dropping Tanner Reif to fourth. Tanner would come back however, and pull a bump and run on Zampa for third, with his brother Tyler once again filling the vacant hole behind. Tanner used a similar move a few laps later in Turn #1 to get by Solari and take up the chase of Doss.

By that time however, Doss had established a solid lead, and the field ran clean the remainder of the event to find Doss in Victory Lane once again. Tanner Reif would score the runner-up position with Solari coming home third in front of Tyler Reif. Dylan Zampa would round out the top-five finishers, as 13 of the 16 starters finished the relatively clean event. For Doss it was another victory in the record book, but the restart to take the lead was not without its questions.

“The car seemed pretty good and we started fourth and got to third right away. We just sat there for a little bit and over the run we were able to get second. The caution came out. On the restart, the start rules are that there is a cone in the middle of turns three and four and I went, and the leader didn’t go when we took the green. We took the lead right there and we had a good enough car to maintain our own pace and cruise and it ended up working out pretty well.”

To win four events in a row, against strong competition, it takes an equally strong effort from both team and driver, and the results have shown that for the JD Motorsports Group.

“It feels really good”, Doss exclaimed! “It helps to have good racecars and be backed by a great team. It makes my job a lot easier at the racetrack. We are off to a great start and now it is our job to continue it.”

Doss’ job will continue in three weeks, when the SPEARS Pro Late Model Series presented by Sigma Performance Services heads to All American Speedway on May 22nd. They will be paired with the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series as well as the Spears Modified Series for a big show. $3,000 will once again be on the line for the winner on the 1/3-mile paved oval, as the series makes the first of two appearances at the fairgrounds facility.

Results:

Jeremy Doss, 2. Tanner Reif (YG), 3. Sammy Solari, 4. Tyler Reif (YG), 5. Dylan Zampa (YG), 6. Jojo Stearns (YG), 7. Cole Brown (YG), 8. Logan Zampa (YG), 9. Parker Malone, 10. Corey Neveau (YG), 11. Jake Bollman (YG), 12. Henk Gaalswyk Jr., 13. Mike Lovell, 14. Dominic Lopez, 15. Andy Allen, 16. Mike Weimann