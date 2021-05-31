Darin Clark Claims First GAM Feature

Smith, Clark, Wall and Whitman Victorious in Memorial Day Race at CNS

Galitz Transportation Late Models.

Dacono, Colorado (May 29, 2021) — After a few unfortunate breaks earlier in the night, 11 late models took the green for their first feature event in 2021. Last year’s champion, #31 Rick Smith, took the early lead as #8 Dan Alamaa, #16 Steve Mills, and #6 Tommy Roe battled their way to the front. After a late caution, #31 Rick Smith was able to remain out front and get his first win of 2021.

Quick Time: #31 Rick Smith 17.116

Dash: #48 Mikey Blackard

Fast Dash: #31 Rick Smith

Feature: #31 Rick Smith

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modified

#17 Holly Clark and #9 CJ Wilson led the Grand American Modifieds to the green for the second time in 2021. #17 Holly Clark led the first half of the race as #13 Darin Clark and #0 Ron O’Neil battled their way to the front. After a caution at lap 14, #13 Darin Clark took over the lead and got his first win for 2021 as well as his first feature win in his career.

Quick Time: #51 Kyle Clegg 16.811

Dash: #37 Landon Birney

Fast Dash: #0 Ron O’Neil

Feature: #13 Darin Clark

Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s

For the second time in 2021, the figure 8’s took the green flag with #64 Michael Kaphart and #2 Jeremy Jackson leading the field. Last year’s champion, #15 Jereme Wall took the lead from #52 Jared Wall with 8 laps to go and picked up his second feature win for 2021.

Fast Dash: #7 Daniel Wood

Feature: #15 Jereme Wall

Super Modifieds

For the second time in 2021, the Super Modifieds returned to CNS for a 25 lap feature. #8 Jordan Decenick took the early lead as #34 Randy Whitman moved through the front half of the field. With 9 laps to go, #34 Randy Whitman took over the lead and took the feature win.

Quick Time: #34 Randy Whitman 13.778 (new track record)

Fast Dash: #9 Reece Andersen

Feature: #34 Randy Whitman

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 31 Richard Smith Gering NE

2. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

3. 6 Tommy Roe Thornton

4. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton CO

5. 99 Sam Messerli Thornton

6. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

7. 48 Mikey Blackard (R) Lakewood

8. 58 Brian Weinmaster (R) Brighton Co

9. 17x Mariah Boudrieau (R) Colorado Springs

10. 72 Gary Cagle Ft. Collins CO

11. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

DNS 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs

DNS 07 Terry Ward Denver

DNS 88 Brad Skufca (R) Greeley CO

DNS 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

DNS 33 Christopher Buskirt Bayard NE

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

2. 0 Ron O’Neil Colorado Springs

3. 51 Kyle Clegg (R) Hudson

4. 37 Landon Birney Cheyenne

5. 89 Jacob Smith (R) Littleton

6. 2 Jim Douglas (R) Co. Springs

7. 84 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West

8. 41 John Vos Wheatridge

9. 9 CJ Wilson (R) Penrose

10. 17 Holly Clark (R) Colorado Springs

11. 24 Nathan Gasser Fort Lupton

12. 4 Zach Mullins Greeley

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City CO

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 7 Daniel Wood Greeley

4. 2 Jeremy Jackson Denver CO

5. 92 Jason Wall (R) Brighton Co

6. 08 Travis Sanders Aurora CO

7. 17 Harry Livermore Jr Denver CO

8. 1 Issac Martinez (R) Denver CO

9. 64 Michael Kephart (R) Commerce City CO

10. 18 Dennis Stepanich III Thornton CO

11. 38 Cassidy Creekmore Littleton CO

12. 67 Kaleigh Swenson (R) Strasburg CO

DNS 50 Justin Mckeachie Aurora

Super Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 34 Randy Whitman Ft. Collins CO

2. 8 Jorden Decenick Milliken CO

3. 1 Luke Johnson

4. 2 Rich Castor Jr Bennett CO

5. 4 Cody Castor Bennett CO

6. 9 Reece Andersen Platteville CO

7. 55 Gary Land