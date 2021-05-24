Danny Smith Tops URSS vs OCRS Sprints

SMITH CAPTURES URSS VS. OCRS SHOWDOWN AT 81 SPEEDWAY

Rick Salem, Park City, Kansas (May 22, 2021) — The Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford combined forces with the Oklahoma based AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories / Oil Capital Racing Series IMCA Sprint Cars for a duel sanctioned event at 81 Speedway .

A total of 35 competitors entered competition, but it was Oklahoma veteran Danny Smith who came away with the $1,000 payday atop the 3/8’s mile Park City , Kansas oval for his 11th career OCRS victory.

Smith started outside front row in the 25-lapper and went the distance to win over URSS regular Jordan Knight. Another veteran campaigner, Danny Wood of Norman , raced to a third place finish racing with OCRS while URSS regulars Jeremy Huish and Kyler Johnson finished fourth and fifth. Whit Gastineau charged from 12th starting to finish sixth ahead of Tanner Conn and Alison Slaton. Defending URSS champion Zach Blurton settled for ninth and Oklahoman Kyle Clark earned the Keizer WHeels hard charger honors coming from 17th to 10th after finishing second in the first B main.

Winners of the five heat races were Smith, Kyler Johnson, Tanner Conn, Jeremy Huish and Jase Randolf with Joe Bob Lee and JD Johnson winning the two B mains.

Results

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 5$-Danny Smith[2]; 2. 10-Jordan Knight[6]; 3. 55W-Danny Wood[4]; 4. 88J-Jeremy Huish[3]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]; 6. 2C-Whit Gastineau[12]; 7. 78-Tanner Conn [7]; 8. 6-Alison Slaton[5]; 9. 11-Zach Blurton[13]; 10. 9$-Kyle Clark[17]; 11. 5-Joe Bob Lee[15]; 12. 98-JD Johnson[16]; 13. 74-Connor Atkinson[10]; 14. 88-Terry Easum[11]; 15. 20-Shon Pointer[19]; 16. 32K-Chris Kelly[18]; 17. 33-Koby Walters[9]; 18. 11K-Tyler Knight[20]; 19. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[14]; 20. 15-Jase Randolph [8]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 5-Joe Bob Lee[2]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]; 3. 20-Shon Pointer[5]; 4. 21X-Taylor Velasquez[6]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 6. 911-Ty Williams[11]; 7. 30J-Larry Bratti[3]; 8. 5X-Paul Johnson[10]; 9. 50Z-Zach Chappell[8]; 10. 14-Matt Cash[7]; 11. 17X-Jon Freeman[9]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 98-JD Johnson[5]; 2. 32K-Chris Kelly[7]; 3. 11K-Tyler Knight[1]; 4. 17-Todd Plemons[2]; 5. 17S-Chad Salem [4]; 6. 15P-Jack Potter[8]; 7. 55-Kenny Potter[9]; 8. 33K-Aaron Ploussard[3]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[6]; 10. 31M-Eric Matthews[10]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5$-Danny Smith[2]; 2. 6-Alison Slaton[3]; 3. 74-Connor Atkinson[5]; 4. 17-Todd Plemons[7]; 5. 30J-Larry Bratti[6]; 6. 14-Matt Cash[1]; 7. 17X-Jon Freeman[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Kyler Johnson[2]; 2. 33-Koby Walters[3]; 3. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[4]; 4. 17S-Chad Salem [1]; 5. 33K-Aaron Ploussard[6]; 6. 21X-Taylor Velasquez[7]; 7. 31M-Eric Matthews[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Tanner Conn [1]; 2. 10-Jordan Knight[4]; 3. 5-Joe Bob Lee[3]; 4. 2C-Whit Gastineau[7]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 6. 32K-Chris Kelly[5]; 7. 911-Ty Williams[2]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 88J-Jeremy Huish[2]; 2. 11-Zach Blurton[1]; 3. 88-Terry Easum[5]; 4. 11K-Tyler Knight[6]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 6. 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]; 7. 55-Kenny Potter[7]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Jase Randolph [2]; 2. 55W-Danny Wood[6]; 3. 31-Casey Wills[4]; 4. 20-Shon Pointer[1]; 5. 98-JD Johnson[5]; 6. 15P-Jack Potter[3]; 7. 5X-Paul Johnson[7]