Colton Hardy Takes ASCS Southwest Score By Inches At Cocopah Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – SOMERTON, Ariz. (May 8, 2021) — Coming down to a last-lap battle at Cocopah Speedway on Saturday night, the margin of victory was the blink of an eye as Arizona’s Colton Hardy held off New Mexico’s Wes Wofford by 0.031-seconds for his 12th career victory with the ASCS Southwest Region.

Rolling from seventh, Hardy slipped past Wofford coming to the white flag, then had to throw everything he had at it off the final turn to hold off the No. 01. In a race, all their own, third finishing Lorne Wofford crossed 8.122-seconds later with Jayme Barnes and Charles Davis, Jr. completing the top five.

Vance Wofford was sixth with Eric Wilkins in tow. Logan Calderwood, Chris Bonneau, and Jesse Stonecipher made up the top ten.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest

Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, Ariz.)

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Wes Wofford[1]; 2. 57-Jayme Barnes[2]; 3. 15-Chris Bonneau[4]; 4. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[5]; 5. 29-Darrell Sickles[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Eric Wilkins[2]; 2. 116-Vance Wofford[5]; 3. 12-Jesse Stonecipher[4]; 4. 6-Logan Calderwood[1]; 5. 3V-Jim Vanzant[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 75X-JT Imperial[1]; 2. 41-Colton Hardy[3]; 3. 47-Charles Davis Jr[4]; 4. 18-Lorne Wofford[5]; 5. 14-Cody Sickles[2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 41-Colton Hardy[7]; 2. 01-Wes Wofford[1]; 3. 18-Lorne Wofford[11]; 4. 57-Jayme Barnes[5]; 5. 47-Charles Davis Jr[9]; 6. 116-Vance Wofford[3]; 7. 44-Eric Wilkins[4]; 8. 6-Logan Calderwood[12]; 9. 15-Chris Bonneau[8]; 10. 12-Jesse Stonecipher[6]; 11. 14-Cody Sickles[15]; 12. 29-Darrell Sickles[13]; 13. 3V-Jim Vanzant[14]; 14. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[10]; 15. 75X-JT Imperial[2]