Chase Randall Tops Southern Oklahoma Speedway

Chase Randall Captures ASCS Elite Non-Wing Glory At Southern Oklahoma Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – ARDMORE, Okla. (May 15, 2021) Becoming the 33rd different winner with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Waco’s Chase Randall fried the field Saturday night at Southern Oklahoma Speedway in the Bush’s Chicken No. 9.

Taking command from the pole, Randall was chased to the line by sixth starting Justin Zimmerman. Coweta’s Brett Wilson, from 11th, came up to the final podium step. Shon Deskins crossed fourth with Ty Hulsey in fifth. Caden McCreary crossed sixth with Jason Howell advancing from 19th to seventh. Paul White, Chase Parson, and Craig Carroll made up the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating rolls again at Kennedale Speedway Park on June 5.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Southern Oklahoma Speedway (Ardmore, Okla.)

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Car Count: 31

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]; 2. 91-Cody Price[8]; 3. 51-Jimmy Gardner[3]; 4. 24-TJ Herrell[4]; 5. 99K-Dane Fields[2]; 6. 21-Michelle Parson[6]; 7. 35-JC Wilson[1]; 8. 4B-Austin Burkham[7]

Pro Tech Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[5]; 2. 11-Justin Melton[1]; 3. 20-Shon Deskins[4]; 4. 24H-Ty Hulsey[7]; 5. 15-Jeremy Jonas[6]; 6. 21H-Harlan Hulsey[3]; 7. 52-JD Fry[2]; 8. (DNS) T1-Kade Taylor

SCP Polymers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 48-Caden McCreary[1]; 2. 1-Paul White[4]; 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]; 4. 53-Brett Wilson[6]; 5. 31-Mason Smith[5]; 6. 72-Jason Howell[7]; 7. 18-Devon Debrick[8]; 8. 38-Bryson Oeschger[3]

Myco Plastics Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[2]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[7]; 3. 57-Chase Parson[3]; 4. 24C-Craig Carroll[4]; 5. 3S-Stephen Smith[6]; 6. 71W-Weston Gorham[5]; 7. 02-Dillon Burks[1]

BK Windows B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 15-Jeremy Jonas[1]; 2. 3S-Stephen Smith[2]; 3. 72-Jason Howell[4]; 4. 31-Mason Smith[3]; 5. 71W-Weston Gorham[7]; 6. 99K-Dane Fields[5]; 7. 21-Michelle Parson[6]; 8. 21H-Harlan Hulsey[9]; 9. 35-JC Wilson[12]; 10. 4B-Austin Burkham[11]; 11. 38-Bryson Oeschger[14]; 12. 52-JD Fry[10]; 13. 18-Devon Debrick[8]; 14. 02-Dillon Burks[13]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[6]; 3. 53-Brett Wilson[11]; 4. 20-Shon Deskins[10]; 5. 24H-Ty Hulsey[8]; 6. 48-Caden McCreary[7]; 7. 72-Jason Howell[19]; 8. 1-Paul White[4]; 9. 57-Chase Parson[13]; 10. 24C-Craig Carroll[16]; 11. 11W-Wyatt Burks[2]; 12. 31-Mason Smith[20]; 13. 3S-Stephen Smith[18]; 14. 15-Jeremy Jonas[17]; 15. 24-TJ Herrell[15]; 16. 91-Cody Price[3]; 17. 51-Jimmy Gardner[12]; 18. 11-Justin Melton[9]; 19. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]; 20. 16-Anthony Nicholson[14]