CBS to Broadcast World of Outlaws Bristol Special

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models return to national TV for an hour-long show

CONCORD, NC – May 12, 2021 – Race fans around the country will get to relive the World of Outlaws’ historic return to Bristol Motor Speedway when the premier dirt racing series returns to the CBS Television Network for the World of Outlaws: It’s Bristol Baby special on June 12 at 1:30pm (ET).

The nationally televised hour-long special will showcase record-setting speeds and eye-widening moments from the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series return to Bristol for the first time in 20 years and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series’ debut at “The Last Great Colosseum.” It’ll also feature interviews from drivers like Kyle Larson, two-time Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet and three-time Late Model champion Brandon Sheppard.

“By stepping onto the stage at one of the most iconic racetracks in the country like Bristol Motor Speedway, we were able to showcase the best dirt car racing in the world to a new audience. And we gave them four amazing shows,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “We are grateful for CBS once again providing us with a platform to expand that audience further and continue to provide our current fans something special.”

The Bristol Bash, featuring the World of Outlaws Late Models, saw the best Super Late Model drivers in the country go wheel-to-wheel in two 40-lap Features. The first night featured a brawl among legends in the sport like Sheppard, four-time champion Josh Richards and multi-time winner Chris Madden. Then, the second Feature saw rising young guns Devin Moran, Ricky Weiss and Ross Bailes bring fans to their feet with their late-race battle.

When the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars took their turn during the Bristol Throwdown, drivers averaged speeds higher than 140mph and put on two shows worthy of the title Greatest Show on Dirt. The likes of 2019 Knoxville Nationals champion David Gravel, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, 2021 DIRTcar Nationals champion Logan Schuchart and 2019 Rookie of the Year Carson Macedo put the thunder in “Thunder Valley” with daring moves that brought fans to the edge of their seats.

Join the thousands of fans who witnessed these historic moments in motorsports history by tuning in to CBS on Saturday, June 12, at 1:30pm.

You’ll be able to catch additional World of Outlaws events throughout the year on CBS Sports Network, as well.

worldofoutlaws.com