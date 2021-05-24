BRODY ROA WINS 70TH RUNNING OF SALUTE TO INDY AT PERRIS
PERRIS, CA – MAY 22, 2021 — Leading the final eight laps, Brody Roa
(Garden Grove, CA) emerged victorious at the “70th Running of the
Salute to Indy” at Perris Auto Speedway. Driving the BR Performance
#91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa’s win marked his first
$2,500 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car win of the campaign. Hard charger
R.J. Johnson, fast qualifier Matt Mitchell, new point leader “The
Demon” Damion Gardner, and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. followed Brody
to his ninth career triumph.
Making his first start of the season, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ)
claimed the night’s In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award
with a twenty-first to second place run. The five-time USAC SouthWest
Sprint Car Champion qualified 23rd overall and finished second to
Gardner in his heat race.
Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, CA) opened the program by earning the
night’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award by posting a time of
16.363 over the 26-car roster. With his eighth fast time, Mitchell
moves into a tie with “The Cowboy” Tony Jones, Richard Vander Weerd,
and “The Ripper’ Rip Williams for eighth overall in series qualifying.
The 2014 USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion placed third in his
heat race before rebounding from a seven car tangle to score third in
the main event.
The night’s 10-lap heat race victories went to Roa (Flowdynamics First
Heat), Gardner (Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror Second Heat), and “The
Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (All Coast Construction Third Heat).
Eddie Tafoya Jr. took the checkered flags in the 12-lap semi-main
event.
“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, CA) took home the Shawn McDonald
Memorial Qualifying Award by timing in sixth quick overall. The eldest
son of Hall of Fame Driver “The Ripper” Rip Williams placed third in
his heat race and led the opening 10 laps from the pole position.
Unfortunately, a seven car tangle on lap twenty-two knocked him out of
contention for the 30-lap feature win. Williams recovered to finish
eleventh in the feature.
“Speedy” Stevie Sussex (Tempe, AZ) claimed the night’s Shawn McDonald
Memorial Feature Award with a sixth place finish in the “Salute to
Indy.” The 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year was
thirteenth fast in time trials and ran second to Roa in his heat race.
By virtue of his thirteenth place finish, Verne Sweeney (Lomita, CA)
scored the night’s Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award.” The former
Ascot Park racer qualified seventeenth overall, finished seventh in
his heat race, and transferred to the feature by taking seventh in the
semi-main event.
The non-winged 410 sprints will return to Perris Auto Speedway on
Saturday, June 19th.
The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction,
BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics,
The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner), Hoosier Racing
Tires, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, Woodland Auto Display,
Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Loudpedal
Productions, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way
Torsion Bars, surfnsprint.com, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Wilwood
Disc Brakes for their support.
For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit
usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find
exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
pages.
FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA
Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to
FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of
live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.
AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 22, 2021 – Perris
Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “70th Running of the Salute to
Indy”
WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Matt Mitchell, 37,
Mitchell-16.363; 2. Damion Gardner, 1, Alexander-16.417; 3. Austin
Williams, 92, Sertich-16.517; 4. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-16.538;
5. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.713; 6. Cody Williams, 44,
Williams-16.737; 7. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.759; 8. Chris Gansen, 4G,
Gansen-16.788; 9. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.812; 10. Eddie Tafoya
Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.875; 11. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-16.895; 12.
Trent Williams, 52V, Williams-16.972; 13. Stevie Sussex, 12AZ,
Allen-16.990; 14. Charles Davis Jr., 11C, Turner/Wheeler-17.119; 15.
Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.135; 16, Jake Hodges, 4,
Hodges-17.258; 17. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-17.277; 18. Steve Hix, 57,
Hix-17.379; 19. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-17.399; 20. Daylin
Perreira, 21P, Perreira-17.586; 21. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-17.663;
22. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Reynolds-17.740; 23. R.J. Johnson, 51,
Martin-17.940; 24. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton/Gatlin-18.097; 25. Jeff
Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-18.114; 26. James Heling, 23, Bellegante-19.037
FLOWDYNAMICS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Roa, 2. Sussex, 3. Mitchell, 4.
L.Williams, 5. Tafoya, 6. Hodges, 7. Grabowski, 8. Reynolds, 9. Dyer.
NT
HUNTINGTON BEACH GLASS & MIRROR SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2.
Johnson, 3. Gansen, 4. Bender, 5. Davis, 6. Edwards, 7. Sweeney, 8.
Perreria, 9. Heling. NT
ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. A.Williams, 2.
Malcolm, 3. C.Williams, 4. T.Williams, 5. Hix, 6. Rayborne, 7. Sexton.
NT
SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Tafoya, 2. Davis, 3. Hix, 4. Edwards, 5. Grabowski,
6. Dyer, 7. Sweeney, 8. Rayborne, 9. Reynolds, 10. Hodges, 11.
Perreira, 12. Heling. NT
FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Brody Roa (7), 2. R.J.
Johnson (21), 3. Matt Mitchell (6), 4. Damion Gardner (5), 5. Charles
Davis Jr. (14), 6. Stevie Sussex (13), 7. Chris Gansen (8), 8. A.J.
Bender (2), 9. Tommy Malcolm (9), 10. Jake Hodges (15), 11. Cody
Williams (1), 12. Kyle Edwards (11), 13. Verne Sweeney (16), 14.
Austin Grabowski (18), 15. Jonas Reynolds (20), 16. Trent Williams
(12), 17. Jeff Dyer (22), 18. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (10), 19. Logan
Williams (3), 20. Austin Williams (4), 21. Joel Rayborne (19), 22.
Steve Hix (17). NT
—————————-
**Hix flipped on lap 16 of the feature.
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-10 C.Williams, Laps 11-22 Gardner, Laps 23-30 Roa.
IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: R.J. Johnson (21st to 2nd)
SHAWN McDONALD MEMORIAL QUALIFYING AWARD: Cody Williams
SHAWN McDONALD MEMORIAL FEATURE AWARD: Stevie Sussex
WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Verne Sweeney
NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Damion Gardner-425, 2-Austin
Williams-388, 3-Brody Roa-369, 4-Chris Gansen-360, 5-Tommy
Malcolm-314, 6-Cody Williams-301, 7-Charles Davis Jr.-253, 8-Matt
Mitchell-252, 9-A.J. Bender-223, 10-Austin Grabowski-215.
NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: June 19 – Perris Auto Speedway –
Perris, California
