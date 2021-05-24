BRODY ROA WINS 70TH RUNNING OF SALUTE TO INDY AT PERRIS

PERRIS, CA – MAY 22, 2021 — Leading the final eight laps, Brody Roa

(Garden Grove, CA) emerged victorious at the “70th Running of the

Salute to Indy” at Perris Auto Speedway. Driving the BR Performance

#91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa’s win marked his first

$2,500 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car win of the campaign. Hard charger

R.J. Johnson, fast qualifier Matt Mitchell, new point leader “The

Demon” Damion Gardner, and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. followed Brody

to his ninth career triumph.

Making his first start of the season, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ)

claimed the night’s In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award

with a twenty-first to second place run. The five-time USAC SouthWest

Sprint Car Champion qualified 23rd overall and finished second to

Gardner in his heat race.

Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, CA) opened the program by earning the

night’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award by posting a time of

16.363 over the 26-car roster. With his eighth fast time, Mitchell

moves into a tie with “The Cowboy” Tony Jones, Richard Vander Weerd,

and “The Ripper’ Rip Williams for eighth overall in series qualifying.

The 2014 USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion placed third in his

heat race before rebounding from a seven car tangle to score third in

the main event.

The night’s 10-lap heat race victories went to Roa (Flowdynamics First

Heat), Gardner (Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror Second Heat), and “The

Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (All Coast Construction Third Heat).

Eddie Tafoya Jr. took the checkered flags in the 12-lap semi-main

event.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, CA) took home the Shawn McDonald

Memorial Qualifying Award by timing in sixth quick overall. The eldest

son of Hall of Fame Driver “The Ripper” Rip Williams placed third in

his heat race and led the opening 10 laps from the pole position.

Unfortunately, a seven car tangle on lap twenty-two knocked him out of

contention for the 30-lap feature win. Williams recovered to finish

eleventh in the feature.

“Speedy” Stevie Sussex (Tempe, AZ) claimed the night’s Shawn McDonald

Memorial Feature Award with a sixth place finish in the “Salute to

Indy.” The 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year was

thirteenth fast in time trials and ran second to Roa in his heat race.

By virtue of his thirteenth place finish, Verne Sweeney (Lomita, CA)

scored the night’s Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award.” The former

Ascot Park racer qualified seventeenth overall, finished seventh in

his heat race, and transferred to the feature by taking seventh in the

semi-main event.

The non-winged 410 sprints will return to Perris Auto Speedway on

Saturday, June 19th.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction,

BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics,

The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner), Hoosier Racing

Tires, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, Woodland Auto Display,

Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Loudpedal

Productions, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way

Torsion Bars, surfnsprint.com, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Wilwood

Disc Brakes for their support.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit

usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find

exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA

Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to

FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of

live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 22, 2021 – Perris

Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “70th Running of the Salute to

Indy”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Matt Mitchell, 37,

Mitchell-16.363; 2. Damion Gardner, 1, Alexander-16.417; 3. Austin

Williams, 92, Sertich-16.517; 4. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-16.538;

5. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.713; 6. Cody Williams, 44,

Williams-16.737; 7. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.759; 8. Chris Gansen, 4G,

Gansen-16.788; 9. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.812; 10. Eddie Tafoya

Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.875; 11. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-16.895; 12.

Trent Williams, 52V, Williams-16.972; 13. Stevie Sussex, 12AZ,

Allen-16.990; 14. Charles Davis Jr., 11C, Turner/Wheeler-17.119; 15.

Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.135; 16, Jake Hodges, 4,

Hodges-17.258; 17. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-17.277; 18. Steve Hix, 57,

Hix-17.379; 19. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-17.399; 20. Daylin

Perreira, 21P, Perreira-17.586; 21. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-17.663;

22. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Reynolds-17.740; 23. R.J. Johnson, 51,

Martin-17.940; 24. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton/Gatlin-18.097; 25. Jeff

Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-18.114; 26. James Heling, 23, Bellegante-19.037

FLOWDYNAMICS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Roa, 2. Sussex, 3. Mitchell, 4.

L.Williams, 5. Tafoya, 6. Hodges, 7. Grabowski, 8. Reynolds, 9. Dyer.

NT

HUNTINGTON BEACH GLASS & MIRROR SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2.

Johnson, 3. Gansen, 4. Bender, 5. Davis, 6. Edwards, 7. Sweeney, 8.

Perreria, 9. Heling. NT

ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. A.Williams, 2.

Malcolm, 3. C.Williams, 4. T.Williams, 5. Hix, 6. Rayborne, 7. Sexton.

NT

SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Tafoya, 2. Davis, 3. Hix, 4. Edwards, 5. Grabowski,

6. Dyer, 7. Sweeney, 8. Rayborne, 9. Reynolds, 10. Hodges, 11.

Perreira, 12. Heling. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Brody Roa (7), 2. R.J.

Johnson (21), 3. Matt Mitchell (6), 4. Damion Gardner (5), 5. Charles

Davis Jr. (14), 6. Stevie Sussex (13), 7. Chris Gansen (8), 8. A.J.

Bender (2), 9. Tommy Malcolm (9), 10. Jake Hodges (15), 11. Cody

Williams (1), 12. Kyle Edwards (11), 13. Verne Sweeney (16), 14.

Austin Grabowski (18), 15. Jonas Reynolds (20), 16. Trent Williams

(12), 17. Jeff Dyer (22), 18. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (10), 19. Logan

Williams (3), 20. Austin Williams (4), 21. Joel Rayborne (19), 22.

Steve Hix (17). NT

—————————-

**Hix flipped on lap 16 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-10 C.Williams, Laps 11-22 Gardner, Laps 23-30 Roa.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: R.J. Johnson (21st to 2nd)

SHAWN McDONALD MEMORIAL QUALIFYING AWARD: Cody Williams

SHAWN McDONALD MEMORIAL FEATURE AWARD: Stevie Sussex

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Verne Sweeney

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Damion Gardner-425, 2-Austin

Williams-388, 3-Brody Roa-369, 4-Chris Gansen-360, 5-Tommy

Malcolm-314, 6-Cody Williams-301, 7-Charles Davis Jr.-253, 8-Matt

Mitchell-252, 9-A.J. Bender-223, 10-Austin Grabowski-215.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: June 19 – Perris Auto Speedway –

Perris, California