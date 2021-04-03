Sweet Streak At Three

.

PEVELY, MO – April 2, 2021 – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars on the high-banked bullring of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is like flying jet fighters in a gymnasium.

The high-octane thrill show lived up that moniker on Friday night as The Greatest Show on Dirt delivered intense battles, shocking drama, jaw-dropping slidejobs, and so much more at the Pevely, MO 1/3-mile.

In the end, Brad Sweet romped from ninth and secured the checkered flag for his third consecutive victory, fourth of the season, and 62nd of his career. It was the latest act over a dominating stretch as the two-time and defending Series champion continues to extend his points lead aboard the Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb, NAPA Auto Parts #49.

“We don’t want to give away our secrets,” Sweet joked when asked what’s clicking. “We’ve got a lot of experience working together with Eric [Prutzman], Andrew [Bowman] and Joe [Mooney]. There’s a lot to be said about us all sticking together. We’ve got a great car owner in Kasey Kahne and we’re blessed to work with NAPA Auto Parts as our sponsor. We’re working hard to capitalize on the situation we’re in.”

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps) –

1. 49-Brad Sweet [9][$10,000]; 2. 11K-Kraig Kinser [3][$5,500]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [16][$3,200]; 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [13][$2,600]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo [7][$2,350]; 6. 24-Rico Abreu [6][$2,150]; 7. 83-Aaron Reutzel [15][$2,100]; 8. 2-David Gravel [19][$1,950]; 9. 21-Brian Brown [11][$1,900]; 10. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [12][$1,850]; 11. 9-James McFadden [1][$1,400]; 12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [8][$1,200]; 13. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [14][$1,000]; 14. 19-Parker Price-Miller [17][$950]; 15. 1A-Jacob Allen [4][$900]; 16. 7S-Jason Sides [24][$900]; 17. 35-Zach Hampton [20][$900]; 18. 73-Scotty Thiel [5][$900]; 19. 21S-Carson Short [18][$900]; 20. 15-Donny Schatz [2][$900]; 21. 20G-Noah Gass [22][$900]; 22. 2C-Wayne Johnson [10][$900]; 23. 98-Clinton Boyles [23][$900]; 24. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [21][$900]; Lap Leaders: Donny Schatz 1-17, Kraig Kinser 18, Brad Sweet 19-40. KSE Hard Charger Award: 1S-Logan Schuchart[+13]

NEW Championship Standings (10/83 Races):

1. Brad Sweet (1,448); 2. Logan Schuchart (-38); 3. Sheldon Haudenschild (-68); 4. David Gravel (-68); 5. Carson Macedo (-100); 6. Donny Schatz (-100); 7. Aaron Reutzel (-104); 8. Kraig Kinser (-184); 9. Giovanni Scelzi (-210); 10. Brock Zearfoss (-230).