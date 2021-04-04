SAME SWEET, DIFFERENT DAY

.

photo by Joe Starr

PEVELY, MO – April 3, 2021 – Brad Sweet said “winning gives you more confidence.” With that theory, you’d think he has every ounce of confidence in the world. Because he just doesn’t lose of late.

On Saturday, he led all 40 laps at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 to sweep the weekend and extend his career-best winning streak to four consecutive features with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. It’s his fifth win of the year through 11 races aboard the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49.

The two-time and defending Series champion still has an underdog-like mentality and it’s driving him to victory lane on a nightly basis.

“I feel like everyone still kind of thinks of us as the underdog, so maybe they’ll give us some credit now,” Sweet said with a smirk. “We feel really good right now. Winning give you more confidence. I’m in a good place as a race car driver, the car is handling great, and this crew is doing an amazing job. We came from ninth last night and did it from the pole tonight, so we’ve won from both spectrums.”

Earning the pole position following his win in the DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash, the odds were already stacked against Sweet, as no pole-sitter had won all year with the World of Outlaws. He and the KKR #49 crew were motivated to snap that streak and extend their own, though.

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps) – 1. 49-Brad Sweet (1); 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (4); 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (2); 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart (7); 5. 9-James McFadden (15); 6. 2-David Gravel (5); 7. 11K-Kraig Kinser (8); 8. 41-Carson Macedo (10); 9. 83-Aaron Reutzel (3); 10. 7S-Jason Sides (6); 11. 15-Donny Schatz (17); 12. 19-Parker Price-Miller (18); 13. 24-Rico Abreu (13); 14. 21-Brian Brown (14); 15. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. (9); 16. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (24); 17. 73-Scotty Thiel (11); 18. 1A-Jacob Allen (12); 19. 35-Zach Hampton (16); 20. 21S-Carson Short (23); 21. 33M-Mason Daniel (22); 22. 2C-Wayne Johnson (20); 23. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (19); 24. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer (21).

