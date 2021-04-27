Lincoln County Raceway Kicks Off Season In Style

Kelly Ninas

North Platte, Nebraska (April 24, 2021) — Getting the season started off on the right foot, the competition was fierce for top honors during the 2021 Lincoln County Raceway season opener on Saturday evening in North Platte, Nebraska.

Earning elite accolades for their efforts to be spotlighted in Victory Lane were Dillon

Schultz, Troy Bayne, Mikey Dancer, Tanner Clough and Ted Trumbo.

Starting on the inside of the second row, Dillon Schultz of North Platte was able to grab

the lead early and never look back to earn the IMCA Modified feature victory. Schultz

weathered the storm of the first two corners to garner the lead and then flex his muscles to win the race to the checkers. Stalking Schultz for much of the feature event was Brandon Clough of Wallace, as he tried to catfish around the low side of the track as well test the waters on the cushion but it was too little, too late and the ‘Bearded Farmer’ was forced to settle with runner- up honors. Staying up on the wheel for much of the feature after starting in the fourth row, Don Geist of Burlington, Colorado was able to come home in third place overall.

Taking full advantage of the great starting position, Troy Bayne of Hershey was the

winner of the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature. Bayne was able to start on the pole after winning his heat race and cruise to the victory. Paul Donovan started on the outside of the front row and was able to put forth a great challenge to Bayne during the early going of the feature and even had a few moments where a slide job through the corners gave Donovan of McCook the lead before Bayne struck back and regained the lead. Donovan was able to earn second place for his efforts in the feature event. Veteran wheelman Kerry Jones of North Platte was able to move from his fifth row starting position to finish in third place overall.

Hometown hero Mikey Dancer of North Platte started his season off right by leading

every lap of the IMCA Stock Car feature. Dancer was able to hug the bottom of the dirt oval

where his hot rod was working best all the way to the winners circle. Keystone’s Travis Demilt saw his consistency pay off big time in working the wheel to finish in the runner-up position after starting on the outside of the second row. Starting on the front row, Mike Earll of Gothenburg was able to flex the chassis of his hot rod to ‘three-wheel’ his way to a podium finish in third place overall.

Riding on the ragged edge, Tanner Clough of Wallace rode the cushion the whole way to

victory lane in the IMCA Hobby Stock feature after starting on the outside of the front row.

Clough was able to hold off all challengers and lead every lap of the feature. Coming from the inside of the second row, Zach Olmstead of Overton was able to work his magic to stay among the leaders and surge his way to a runner-up finish. Coming home in third place overall was Jeromy Wagner of Kensington, Kansas. Wagner started on the pole and it took a couple circuits before he was able to work his way to the cushion where he piloted a rocketship and held on for the ride onto the podium in third place overall.

Leading every lap of the heat race and feature event, Ted Trumbo of St. Francis, Kansas

was able to sweep the IMCA Sport Compacts victories. Trumbo started on the outside of the

front row and was able to garner the lead early and turn on cruise control to claim the victory. Kyle Filyaw of North Platte was able to drive into contention from starting on the outside of the second row. Filyaw put the pressure on Trumbo for the first segments of the feature and his efforts paid off in earning the second place check. Kala Carpenter of Bertrand had a great first race at Lincoln County raceway to come home in third place overall. Carpenter started on the inside of the third row at the onset.​