Kraig Kinser Rejuvenated For Series Start

BLOOMINGTON, IN – April 6, 2021 – The Kinser’s are synonymous with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

There was Bob, Karl, Steve, Mark, Kelly, Sheldon, Randy, and now Kraig Kinser is doing his fair share of keeping arguably the most iconic name in sprint car racing still relevant today in 2021 – 90 years after his grandfather Bob was born in 1931.

At 36-years-old, Kraig himself has earned a laundry list of accomplishments ranging from 2004 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year, 2005 Knoxville Nationals champion, 17 total World of Outlaws victories, and he even won an ARCA race before starting 31 NASCAR Truck Series races in 2006-07.

However, since re-joining the World of Outlaws full-time in 2017, Kinser has struggled to find the success he enjoyed in yesteryears. Across 278 events over four seasons, the Bloomington, IN native recorded 78 top-ten finishes, 18 top-five results, and his most recent win at Deer Creek (MN) Speedway in July 2017.

Looking at the 2021 season alone, Kinser is a rejuvenated racer plugging away at his best work in almost a decade. Through the first 11 races of the year, Kraig has five top-ten runs and more than anything, he’s competing for victories again. Just last weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Kinser was only one-second away from beating reigning champion Brad Sweet.

“We’re always working on our program,” Kinser noted on his recent success. “Little things have changed here and there, but our baseline is all the same as it was at the end of last year. I think it’s just the little things like getting off to this good start. Once we hit those 3/8-mile and 1/4-mile tracks we started qualifying better and the finishes came with that. Hopefully we just keep it up and ride the momentum as long as we can.”