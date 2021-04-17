KBM Scores Four Consecutive Victories

John Hunter Nemechek made winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway look easy, leading 114 of the scheduled 250 laps.
Nemechek had to outrun his boss Kyle Busch in the final 10 laps, beating Busch by only .307-seconds. For the KBM race team this is the fourth consecutive race win, and the second for Nemechek
“It’s a never give up attitude, I just can’t thank Kyle, everyone at Toyota and all our great partners. It’s pretty cool to be able to come out here and do what we did. We had a really fast truck and I’m super proud of all my guys and thankful for them.”
Race Results
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 6
2nd Annual ToyotaCare 250 – Saturday, April 17, 2021 Richmond Raceway
Richmond, VA – 0.75 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 250 Laps – 187.5 Miles
1 – John Hunter Nemechek
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Tyler Ankrum
4 – Chandler Smith
5 – Johnny Sauter
6 – Todd Gilliland
7 – Ben Rhodes
8 – Grant Enfinger
9 – Sam Mayer
10 – Austin Hill
11 – Sheldon Creed
12 – Carson Hocevar
13 – Stewart Friesen
14 – Zane Smith
15 – Derek Kraus
16 – Spencer Davis
17 – Hailie Deegan
18 – Matt Crafton
19 – Austin Wayne Self
20 – Danny Bohn
21 – Timmy Hill
22 – Timothy Peters
23 – Raphael Lessard
24 – Tanner Gray
25 – Dawson Cram
26 – Jett Noland
27 – Spencer Boyd
28 – Chase Purdy
29 – Ryan Reed
30 – Keith McGee
31 – Cory Roper
32 – Norm Benning
33 – Josh Reaume
34 – Howie Disavino
35 – Kris Wright
36 – Codie Rohrbaugh
37 – Brett Moffitt
38 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
39 – Tate Foglem
40 – Ryan Truex
