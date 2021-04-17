KBM Scores Four Consecutive Victories

John Hunter Nemechek made winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway look easy, leading 114 of the scheduled 250 laps.

Nemechek had to outrun his boss Kyle Busch in the final 10 laps, beating Busch by only .307-seconds. For the KBM race team this is the fourth consecutive race win, and the second for Nemechek

“It’s a never give up attitude, I just can’t thank Kyle, everyone at Toyota and all our great partners. It’s pretty cool to be able to come out here and do what we did. We had a really fast truck and I’m super proud of all my guys and thankful for them.”

Race Results

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 6

2nd Annual ToyotaCare 250 – Saturday, April 17, 2021 Richmond Raceway

Richmond, VA – 0.75 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 250 Laps – 187.5 Miles

1 – John Hunter Nemechek

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Tyler Ankrum

4 – Chandler Smith

5 – Johnny Sauter

6 – Todd Gilliland

7 – Ben Rhodes

8 – Grant Enfinger

9 – Sam Mayer

10 – Austin Hill

11 – Sheldon Creed

12 – Carson Hocevar

13 – Stewart Friesen

14 – Zane Smith

15 – Derek Kraus

16 – Spencer Davis

17 – Hailie Deegan

18 – Matt Crafton

19 – Austin Wayne Self

20 – Danny Bohn

21 – Timmy Hill

22 – Timothy Peters

23 – Raphael Lessard

24 – Tanner Gray

25 – Dawson Cram

26 – Jett Noland

27 – Spencer Boyd

28 – Chase Purdy

29 – Ryan Reed

30 – Keith McGee

31 – Cory Roper

32 – Norm Benning

33 – Josh Reaume

34 – Howie Disavino

35 – Kris Wright

36 – Codie Rohrbaugh

37 – Brett Moffitt

38 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

39 – Tate Foglem

40 – Ryan Truex

