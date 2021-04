.

The races this Saturday at Phillips County Raceway FOR HIGH PLAINS LATE MODEL SERIES have been rescheduled, It seems as if mother nature will get the first win in 2021. We discussed moving the race to Sunday, but in the best interest for racers and fans we have opted to reschedule for a later date. To be announced next week.

Sorry to the racers and fans, but to provide the best race possible, we will give this one to the weather.