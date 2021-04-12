Double The Fun At Martinsville

Mother Nature allowed for a NASCAR doubleheader on Sunday where both the Xfinty and Cup Series cars raced back to back on the same day after both races fell victims of rain on there scheduled days. The Xfinity cars were first on the track for the Cook Out 250 where Josh Berry picked up the “W” his first NASCAR career win. Berry in only his 13th start in the Xfinity Series was pressed by JR Motorsports team-mate Noah Gragson at the finish. Gragson collected the $100,000 Dash Cash bonus.
The Cup cars would follow the Xfinity Series on the schedule. Ryan Blaney was the early favorite after winning both stage 1and 2. Denny Hamlin who was runner-up in both stages looked like the car to beat on long runs. Martin Truex would hound Hamlin as the race laps counted down. With 15 laps remaining Truex would get around Hamlin and race to the checkers beating Hamlin by 1.972 seconds. Truex becomes the first repeat winner of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
“I can’t believe we won here again after not having the dominant car here today, for sure. That was a lot of fun there, racing at the end with Denny (Hamlin). We raced clean, and we were able to come out on top.”
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 8
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 –
Saturday, April 10, 2021 Martinsville Speedway
Length – 500 Laps – 263. Miles
1- Martin Truex Jr.
2 – Chase Elliott
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – William Byron
5 – Kyle Larson
6 – Joey Logano
7 – Christopher Bell
8 – Tyler Reddick
9 – Kevin Harvick
10 – Kyle Busch
11 – Ryan Blaney
12 – Matt DiBenedetto
13 – Chris Buescher
14 – Austin Dillon
15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
16 – Bubba Wallace
17 – Ross Chastain C
18 – Cole Custer H
19 – Ryan Newman
20 – Aric Almirola
21 – Kurt Busch
22 – James Davison
23 – Josh Bilicki
24 – Quin Houff
25 – JJ Yeley
26 – Anthony Alfredo
27 – Chase Briscoe
28 – Cody Ware
29 – BJ McLeod
30 – Erik Jones
31 – Michael McDowell
32 – Daniel Suarez
33 – Brad Keselowski
34 – Alex Bowman
35 – Justin Haley
36 – Ryan Preece
37 – Corey LaJoie
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Cook Out 250
Saturday, April 10, 2021 Martinsville Speedway
1. Josh Berry
2. Noah Gragson
3. Daniel Hemric
4. Ty Gibbs
5. Brandon Jones
6. Austin Cindric
7. Harrison Burton
8. Justin Haley
9. Justin Allgaier
10. Michael Annett
11. Jeb Burton
12. Brett Moffitt
13. AJ Allmendinger
14. Jeremy Clements
15. Myatt Snider
16. Josh Williams
17. Brandon Gdovic
18. George Gorham Jr.
19. Jade Buford
20. Stefan Parsons
21. Gray Gaulding
22. David Starr
23. Ryan Sieg
24. JJ Yeley
25. Kyle Weatherman
26. Bayley Currey
27. Brandon Brown
28. Matt Jaskol
29. Riley Herbst
30. Timmy Hill
31. Alex Labbe
32. Jesse Little
33. Matt Mills
34. Tommy Joe Martins
35. Blaine Perkins
36. Jeffrey Earnhardt
37. Landon Cassill
38. Joe Graf Jr.
39. Colby Howard
40. Ryan Vargas
