Double The Fun At Martinsville

Mother Nature allowed for a NASCAR doubleheader on Sunday where both the Xfinty and Cup Series cars raced back to back on the same day after both races fell victims of rain on there scheduled days. The Xfinity cars were first on the track for the Cook Out 250 where Josh Berry picked up the “W” his first NASCAR career win. Berry in only his 13th start in the Xfinity Series was pressed by JR Motorsports team-mate Noah Gragson at the finish. Gragson collected the $100,000 Dash Cash bonus.

The Cup cars would follow the Xfinity Series on the schedule. Ryan Blaney was the early favorite after winning both stage 1and 2. Denny Hamlin who was runner-up in both stages looked like the car to beat on long runs. Martin Truex would hound Hamlin as the race laps counted down. With 15 laps remaining Truex would get around Hamlin and race to the checkers beating Hamlin by 1.972 seconds. Truex becomes the first repeat winner of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

“I can’t believe we won here again after not having the dominant car here today, for sure. That was a lot of fun there, racing at the end with Denny (Hamlin). We raced clean, and we were able to come out on top.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 8

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 –

Saturday, April 10, 2021 Martinsville Speedway

Length – 500 Laps – 263. Miles

1- Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – William Byron

5 – Kyle Larson

6 – Joey Logano

7 – Christopher Bell

8 – Tyler Reddick

9 – Kevin Harvick

10 – Kyle Busch

11 – Ryan Blaney

12 – Matt DiBenedetto

13 – Chris Buescher

14 – Austin Dillon

15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

16 – Bubba Wallace

17 – Ross Chastain C

18 – Cole Custer H

19 – Ryan Newman

20 – Aric Almirola

21 – Kurt Busch

22 – James Davison

23 – Josh Bilicki

24 – Quin Houff

25 – JJ Yeley

26 – Anthony Alfredo

27 – Chase Briscoe

28 – Cody Ware

29 – BJ McLeod

30 – Erik Jones

31 – Michael McDowell

32 – Daniel Suarez

33 – Brad Keselowski

34 – Alex Bowman

35 – Justin Haley

36 – Ryan Preece

37 – Corey LaJoie

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Cook Out 250

Saturday, April 10, 2021 Martinsville Speedway

1. Josh Berry

2. Noah Gragson

3. Daniel Hemric

4. Ty Gibbs

5. Brandon Jones

6. Austin Cindric

7. Harrison Burton

8. Justin Haley

9. Justin Allgaier

10. Michael Annett

11. Jeb Burton

12. Brett Moffitt

13. AJ Allmendinger

14. Jeremy Clements

15. Myatt Snider

16. Josh Williams

17. Brandon Gdovic

18. George Gorham Jr.

19. Jade Buford

20. Stefan Parsons

21. Gray Gaulding

22. David Starr

23. Ryan Sieg

24. JJ Yeley

25. Kyle Weatherman

26. Bayley Currey

27. Brandon Brown

28. Matt Jaskol

29. Riley Herbst

30. Timmy Hill

31. Alex Labbe

32. Jesse Little

33. Matt Mills

34. Tommy Joe Martins

35. Blaine Perkins

36. Jeffrey Earnhardt

37. Landon Cassill

38. Joe Graf Jr.

39. Colby Howard

40. Ryan Vargas

