Bowman Steals The Show

Alex Bowman overcome a pit row penalty during the stage 2 break for an uncontrolled tire to win the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Bowman would regain the lost positions as the race wore on with Denny Hamlin leading the pack for 207 laps of the 400 scheduled. A late race caution after Kevin Harvick cut a rear tire and spun on the track reset the field with 20 laps remaining. Joey Logano lead the field out of the pits for the restart. Hamlin would waste little time in getting by Logano only to see Bowman blow by with 10 laps remaining. Bowman pulled away beating Hamlin to the strip by .381- seconds.
“To be honest with you, we were terrible on short runs, We restarted third and I’m like, if we get out of here with a solid top-five we’ll be good”. “We overcame a lot today, Just a badass race car, just as simple as that,” Bowman said.
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 9
TOYOTA OWNERS 400 – Sunday, April 18, 2021 Richmond Raceway
Richmond, VA – 0.75 – Mile Paved
Race Length – 400 Laps – 300. Miles
1 – Alex Bowman
2 – Denny Hamlin
3 – Joey Logano
4 – Christopher Bell
5 – Martin Truex Jr.
6 – Aric Almirola
7 – William Byron
8 – Kyle Busch
9 – Matt DiBenedetto
10 – Austin Dillon
11 – Ryan Blaney
12 – Chase Elliott
13 – Kurt Busch
14 – Brad Keselowski
15 – Ross Chastain
16 – Daniel Suarez
17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18 – Kyle Larson
19 – Erik Jones
20 – Tyler Reddick
21 – Corey LaJoie
22 – Chase Briscoe
23 – Cole Custer
24 – Kevin Harvick
25 – Chris Buescher
26 – Bubba Wallace
27 – Michael McDowell
28 – Austin Cindric
29 – Ryan Preece
30 – Ryan Newman
31 – Anthony Alfredo
32 – BJ McLeod
33 – James Davison
34 – Quin Houff
35 – Garrett Smithley
36 – Cody Ware
37 – Josh Bilicki
38 – Justin Haley
