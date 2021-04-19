Bowman Steals The Show

.

Alex Bowman overcome a pit row penalty during the stage 2 break for an uncontrolled tire to win the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Bowman would regain the lost positions as the race wore on with Denny Hamlin leading the pack for 207 laps of the 400 scheduled. A late race caution after Kevin Harvick cut a rear tire and spun on the track reset the field with 20 laps remaining. Joey Logano lead the field out of the pits for the restart. Hamlin would waste little time in getting by Logano only to see Bowman blow by with 10 laps remaining. Bowman pulled away beating Hamlin to the strip by .381- seconds.

“To be honest with you, we were terrible on short runs, We restarted third and I’m like, if we get out of here with a solid top-five we’ll be good”. “We overcame a lot today, Just a badass race car, just as simple as that,” Bowman said.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 9

TOYOTA OWNERS 400 – Sunday, April 18, 2021 Richmond Raceway

Richmond, VA – 0.75 – Mile Paved

Race Length – 400 Laps – 300. Miles

1 – Alex Bowman

2 – Denny Hamlin

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Christopher Bell

5 – Martin Truex Jr.

6 – Aric Almirola

7 – William Byron

8 – Kyle Busch

9 – Matt DiBenedetto

10 – Austin Dillon

11 – Ryan Blaney

12 – Chase Elliott

13 – Kurt Busch

14 – Brad Keselowski

15 – Ross Chastain

16 – Daniel Suarez

17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18 – Kyle Larson

19 – Erik Jones

20 – Tyler Reddick

21 – Corey LaJoie

22 – Chase Briscoe

23 – Cole Custer

24 – Kevin Harvick

25 – Chris Buescher

26 – Bubba Wallace

27 – Michael McDowell

28 – Austin Cindric

29 – Ryan Preece

30 – Ryan Newman

31 – Anthony Alfredo

32 – BJ McLeod

33 – James Davison

34 – Quin Houff

35 – Garrett Smithley

36 – Cody Ware

37 – Josh Bilicki

38 – Justin Haley

