Birthplace of Series – Devil’s Bowl – Paying $20,000-To-Win on Saturday Night

BIGGER PAYDAY: On Saturday at Devil’s Bowl, the World of Outlaws will race for $20,000-to-win, the highest-payday of the season to this point. It’s the first of back-to-back weekends with more money on the line as the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars battle for $25,000-to-win at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 24.

In total, 12 events this season offer a more than $20,000 grand prize. That group is highlighted by a pair of $175,000-to-win King’s Royals at Eldora, the 60th Knoxville Nationals paying $150,000-to-win, the National Open at Williams Grove worth $75,000-to-win, and the $50,000-to-win Jackson Nationals, among many more high-paying shows.

This Week at a Glance – When and Where

Friday, April 16 at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, OK

Saturday, April 17 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, TX

