A Perfect Nite

BRISTOL, TN – April 23, 2021 – A perfect night is hard to come by against the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. It’s even harder to come by at the daunting high-banked 1/2-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Don’t tell that to David Gravel, though.

The Watertown, CT native paved his path to victory lane with a trail of downright domination on Friday night. His Big Game Motorsports #2 was simply unstoppable from the time the trailer unloaded. Harnessing 20 years of pent up energy, Gravel made sure he was the first, and biggest, storyline leaving Thunder Valley in the Series’ first race since 2001.

It all started with his new track record. At 13.672 seconds, Gravel clocked an average speed of 138.502 MPH; officially making him the fastest driver to ever turn laps on the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. From there, he won his Heat Race, won the Dash, and ran away with a $10,000 Feature victory, the 60th of his World of Outlaws career.

With his winning sword in hand, the newest gladiator of The Last Great Colosseum reflected on how special this opportunity is to race on a stage and venue like Bristol.

“This is so cool,” Gravel said in awe of a massive crowd. “This is just such an iconic place that everyone always talks about. I can’t thank Bristol Motor Speedway and the World of Outlaws enough for making this event happen. I hope we get to finish out this weekend and go after that $25,000 check.”

NOS Energy Drink Feature (25 Laps) –

1. 2-David Gravel [1][$10,000];

2. 83-Aaron Reutzel [9][$6,000];

3. 41-Carson Macedo [6][$3,500];

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [2][$2,800];

5. 15-Donny Schatz [3][$2,500];

6. 57-Kyle Larson [12][$2,300];

7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [5][$2,200];

8. 49-Brad Sweet [8][$2,100];

9. 23-Paul McMahan [4][$2,050];

10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [16][$2,000];

11. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [10][$1,600];

12. 71-Spencer Bayston [7][$1,400];

13. 9-James McFadden [20][$1,200];

14. 11K-Kraig Kinser [18][$1,100];

15. 26-Cory Eliason [21][$1,050];

16. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [23][$1,000];

17. 72-Tim Shaffer [11][$1,000];

18. 20-Ryan Taylor [17][$1,000];

19. 9JR-Derek Hagar [24][$1,000];

20. 1S-Logan Schuchart [15][$1,000];

21. 2C-Wayne Johnson [13][$1,000];

22. 22-Jac Haudenschild [22][$1,000];

23. 19-Parker Price-Miller [14][$1,000];

24. 24-Rico Abreu [19][$1,000].

f.421