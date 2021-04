.

We Are Back

Join us for practice each Saturday in April for hot laps! $25/ person at 10 am. Stay tuned for the complete schedule!

In the meantime, we are preparing to drop a new and improved website. We need imagery for the site and would like all of our drivers, past or present, to submit pictures directly to us to be posted on the website.

We look forward to a fun, exciting 2021 season and to seeing you all soon!