Ryan Blaney Steals One At Atlanta

Kyle Larson looked like he had the car to beat in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Larson had the field under control dominating on the 1.5 mile track winning both stage 1 and 2 comfortably. It appeared Larson was on his way for his second win of the year when Ryan Blaney chased him down with 8 laps remaining.

Once Blaney caught Larson he had very little problem getting by as Larson fought a loose race car on long runs. This is Blaneys 1st win of the year, 1st win at Atlanta and 5th career win.

“Gosh, we had a great long-run car all day,” Blaney said “It took us a little bit to get going. I was pretty free all day, so we made a really good change to tighten me up where I needed it. It looked like Kyle was getting loose, and I’m happy it worked into our favor that there were a couple of long runs at the end (that) let us kind of get there, and he got slowed up behind some lapped traffic… It’s nice to close out a race like that—it was awesome.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 6

63rd Annual Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Sunday, March 21, 2021 Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, GA – 1.54 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 325 Laps – 500.5 Miles

1- Ryan Blaney

2 – Kyle Larson

3 – Alex Bowman

4 – Denny Hamlin

5 – Kyle Busch

6 – Austin Dillon

7 – Chris Buescher

8 – William Byron

9 – Martin Truex Jr.

10 – Kevin Harvick

11 – Matt DiBenedetto

12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13 – Ryan Newman

14 – Ross Chastain

15 – Joey Logano

16 – Bubba Wallace

17 – Daniel Suarez

18 – Cole Custer

19 – Michael McDowell

20 – Aric Almirola

21 – Christopher Bell

22 – Austin Cindric

23 – Chase Briscoe

24 – Erik Jones

25 – Ryan Preece

26 – Tyler Reddick

27 – Anthony Alfredo

28 – Brad Keselowski

29 – Corey LaJoie

30 – Justin Haley

31 – Cody Ware

32 – James Davison

33 – Quin Houff

34 – BJ McLeod

35 – Joey Gase

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – Josh Bilicki

38 – Chase Elliott

39 – Kurt Busch

