Ryan Blaney Steals One At Atlanta

Kyle Larson looked like he had the car to beat in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Larson had the field under control dominating on the 1.5 mile track winning both stage 1 and 2 comfortably. It appeared Larson was on his way for his second win of the year when Ryan Blaney chased him down with 8 laps remaining.
Once Blaney caught Larson he had very little problem getting by as Larson fought a loose race car on long runs. This is Blaneys 1st win of the year, 1st win at Atlanta and 5th career win.
“Gosh, we had a great long-run car all day,” Blaney said “It took us a little bit to get going. I was pretty free all day, so we made a really good change to tighten me up where I needed it. It looked like Kyle was getting loose, and I’m happy it worked into our favor that there were a couple of long runs at the end (that) let us kind of get there, and he got slowed up behind some lapped traffic… It’s nice to close out a race like that—it was awesome.”
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 6
63rd Annual Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Sunday, March 21, 2021 Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, GA – 1.54 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 325 Laps – 500.5 Miles
1- Ryan Blaney
2 – Kyle Larson
3 – Alex Bowman
4 – Denny Hamlin
5 – Kyle Busch
6 – Austin Dillon
7 – Chris Buescher
8 – William Byron
9 – Martin Truex Jr.
10 – Kevin Harvick
11 – Matt DiBenedetto
12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13 – Ryan Newman
14 – Ross Chastain
15 – Joey Logano
16 – Bubba Wallace
17 – Daniel Suarez
18 – Cole Custer
19 – Michael McDowell
20 – Aric Almirola
21 – Christopher Bell
22 – Austin Cindric
23 – Chase Briscoe
24 – Erik Jones
25 – Ryan Preece
26 – Tyler Reddick
27 – Anthony Alfredo
28 – Brad Keselowski
29 – Corey LaJoie
30 – Justin Haley
31 – Cody Ware
32 – James Davison
33 – Quin Houff
34 – BJ McLeod
35 – Joey Gase
36 – Timmy Hill
37 – Josh Bilicki
38 – Chase Elliott
39 – Kurt Busch
