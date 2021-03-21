Racing, Wrecking, and Wrestling at Atlanta

.
Racing, wrecking, and wrestling combined in the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The racing was dominated by Cup driver Martin Truex Jr. who started in the 18th position, and moved to the front of the pack by lap 7. Truex would hold the number one spot through the first two stages and lead 103 laps.
Truex was putting on a driving clinic for the Xfinity drivers when a pit row speeding penalty under caution on Lap 114 of 163 pulled the rug from under Truex who was penalized to the back of the pack on the restart.
Justin Allgaier become the benefactor on the restart while Truex worked traffic catching Allgaier with 26 laps remaining. Allgaier would hold on for the win, the first of the season.
The wrecking occurred at the conclusion for stage 1 collecting the cars of Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson, Myatt Snider, Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Timmy Hill and David Starr
The wrestling occurred after the race on pit row between Daniel Hemric, and Noah Gragson with team members intervening. Hemric was upset after Gragson backed into his car on pit road damaging the front of the car during a pit stop. Tension escalated when Hemric approached Gragson who was in the middle of a TV interview. The two danced around before both drivers threw wild punches, NASCAR announced on Sunday that neither driver or crew members would face disciplinary action.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 6
30th Annual EchoPark 250 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA – 1.54 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 163 Laps – 251.02 Miles
1 – Justin Allgaier
2 – Martin Truex Jr.
3 – Harrison Burton
4 – Noah Gragson
5 – AJ Allmendinger
6 – Riley Herbst
7 – Michael Annett
8 – Justin Haley
9 – Daniel Hemric
10 – Ryan Sieg
11 – Myatt Snider
12 – Jeremy Clements
13 – Austin Cindric
14 – Landon Cassill
15 – Santino Ferrucci
16 – Josh Williams
17 – Alex Labbe
18 – Tommy Joe Martins
19 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
20 – Timmy Hill
21 – Colby Howard
22 – Jesse Little
23 – Cody Ware
24 – Bayley Currey
25 – Jeb Burton
26 – Jade Buford
27 – David Starr
28 – Kyle Weatherman
29 – Joe Graf Jr.
30 – Blaine Perkins
31 – Ryan Vargas
32 – Mason Massey
33 – Brandon Brown
34 – Matt Mills
35 – Dexter Bean
36 – Gray Gaulding
37 – Brandon Jones
38 – Josh Berry
39 – Chad Finchum
40 – Brett Moffitt
f.321