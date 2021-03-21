Racing, Wrecking, and Wrestling at Atlanta

.

Racing, wrecking, and wrestling combined in the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The racing was dominated by Cup driver Martin Truex Jr. who started in the 18th position, and moved to the front of the pack by lap 7. Truex would hold the number one spot through the first two stages and lead 103 laps.

Truex was putting on a driving clinic for the Xfinity drivers when a pit row speeding penalty under caution on Lap 114 of 163 pulled the rug from under Truex who was penalized to the back of the pack on the restart.

Justin Allgaier become the benefactor on the restart while Truex worked traffic catching Allgaier with 26 laps remaining. Allgaier would hold on for the win, the first of the season.

The wrecking occurred at the conclusion for stage 1 collecting the cars of Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson, Myatt Snider, Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Timmy Hill and David Starr

The wrestling occurred after the race on pit row between Daniel Hemric, and Noah Gragson with team members intervening. Hemric was upset after Gragson backed into his car on pit road damaging the front of the car during a pit stop. Tension escalated when Hemric approached Gragson who was in the middle of a TV interview. The two danced around before both drivers threw wild punches, NASCAR announced on Sunday that neither driver or crew members would face disciplinary action.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 6

30th Annual EchoPark 250 – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA – 1.54 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 163 Laps – 251.02 Miles

1 – Justin Allgaier

2 – Martin Truex Jr.

3 – Harrison Burton

4 – Noah Gragson

5 – AJ Allmendinger

6 – Riley Herbst

7 – Michael Annett

8 – Justin Haley

9 – Daniel Hemric

10 – Ryan Sieg

11 – Myatt Snider

12 – Jeremy Clements

13 – Austin Cindric

14 – Landon Cassill

15 – Santino Ferrucci

16 – Josh Williams

17 – Alex Labbe

18 – Tommy Joe Martins

19 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

20 – Timmy Hill

21 – Colby Howard

22 – Jesse Little

23 – Cody Ware

24 – Bayley Currey

25 – Jeb Burton

26 – Jade Buford

27 – David Starr

28 – Kyle Weatherman

29 – Joe Graf Jr.

30 – Blaine Perkins

31 – Ryan Vargas

32 – Mason Massey

33 – Brandon Brown

34 – Matt Mills

35 – Dexter Bean

36 – Gray Gaulding

37 – Brandon Jones

38 – Josh Berry

39 – Chad Finchum

40 – Brett Moffitt

