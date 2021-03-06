New Role For John Hunter Nemechec

.
John Hunter Nemechec took a chance with his driving career this year after running in the NASCAR Cup series last year and going winless. Nemecek would team up this year with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
In only the 3rd race of the season Nemechek won the Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday night, holding off his Kyle Busch Motorsports team owner Kyle Busch, following a restart six laps from the checkered flag.
“Coming back to the Truck Series, that was the plan, that was the goal, we came into the year with the hashtag ‘here for wins’ and we are here for wins,” said Nemechek who has seven career series wins. “I definitely think experience paid off tonight.”
Nemechek will take a 14-point advantage into the championship standings over the season’s two-time winner Ben Rhodes.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 3
Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV
1.5 – Mile Paved Total Race Length – 134 Laps – 201. Miles
1 – John Hunter Nemechek
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Austin Hill
4 – Stewart Friesen
5 – Matt Crafton
6 – Zane Smith
7 – Grant Enfinger
8 – Parker Kligerman
9 – Christian Eckes
10 – Ben Rhodes
11 – Brett Moffitt
12 – Tanner Gray
13 – Todd Gilliland
14 – Austin Wayne
15 – Johnny Sauter
16 – Timothy Peters
17 – Danny Bohn
18 – Sheldon Creed
19 – Chandler Smith
20 – Tate Fogleman
21 – Dawson Cram
22 – Spencer Boyd
23 – Chase Purdy
24 – Carson Hocevar
25 – Kris Wright
26 – BJ McLeod
27 – Jordan Anderson
28- Hailie Deegan
29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
30 – Raphael Lessard
31 – Jesse Iwuji
32 – Derek Kraus
33 – Norm Benning
34 – Tyler Ankrum
35 – Tyler Hill
36 – Cory Roper
37 – Bret Holmes
38 – Ryan Truex
39 – David Gilliland
40 – Conor Daly
