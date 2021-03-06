New Role For John Hunter Nemechec

.

John Hunter Nemechec took a chance with his driving career this year after running in the NASCAR Cup series last year and going winless. Nemecek would team up this year with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

In only the 3rd race of the season Nemechek won the Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday night, holding off his Kyle Busch Motorsports team owner Kyle Busch, following a restart six laps from the checkered flag.

“Coming back to the Truck Series, that was the plan, that was the goal, we came into the year with the hashtag ‘here for wins’ and we are here for wins,” said Nemechek who has seven career series wins. “I definitely think experience paid off tonight.”

Nemechek will take a 14-point advantage into the championship standings over the season’s two-time winner Ben Rhodes.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 3

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV

1.5 – Mile Paved Total Race Length – 134 Laps – 201. Miles

1 – John Hunter Nemechek

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Austin Hill

4 – Stewart Friesen

5 – Matt Crafton

6 – Zane Smith

7 – Grant Enfinger

8 – Parker Kligerman

9 – Christian Eckes

10 – Ben Rhodes

11 – Brett Moffitt

12 – Tanner Gray

13 – Todd Gilliland

14 – Austin Wayne

15 – Johnny Sauter

16 – Timothy Peters

17 – Danny Bohn

18 – Sheldon Creed

19 – Chandler Smith

20 – Tate Fogleman

21 – Dawson Cram

22 – Spencer Boyd

23 – Chase Purdy

24 – Carson Hocevar

25 – Kris Wright

26 – BJ McLeod

27 – Jordan Anderson

28- Hailie Deegan

29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

30 – Raphael Lessard

31 – Jesse Iwuji

32 – Derek Kraus

33 – Norm Benning

34 – Tyler Ankrum

35 – Tyler Hill

36 – Cory Roper

37 – Bret Holmes

38 – Ryan Truex

39 – David Gilliland

40 – Conor Daly

