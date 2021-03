NASCAR TV Schedule March 20 – 21 – Atlanta

.

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Saturday, March 20 – Atlanta

8:00 a.m. – IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring – NBCSN/TrackPass

10:00 a.m. – IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring – NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m., Camping World Truck Pre-race – FS1

12:30 p.m. – Camping World Truck – Fr8Auctions 200 – FS1

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity pre-race – FS1

3:00 p.m. – Xfinity – EchoPark 250 – FS1 (Canada: TSN 2)

5:00 p.m. – Xfinity Post-race Show – FS1

5:00 p.m. – IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring – NBCSN

Sunday, March 21

(R) 7:00 a.m. – Xfinity – EchoPark 250 – (re-air) – FS2

(R) 9:00 a.m. – Xfinity – EchoPark 250 – (re-air) – FS1

11:00 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at Atlanta – FS1

12:30 p.m. – Cup Pre-race – FOX

1:00 p.m. – Cup – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 – FOX (Canada: TSN 5)

