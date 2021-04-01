Midwest Triple-Header at Jacksonville and I-70

JACKSONVILLE, IL – March 31, 2021 – A few short days after the much-anticipated Bristol Throwdown, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will keep the grind of an 80+ race schedule rolling with a Midwestern triple-header.

On Thursday, April 29, the Series makes its only appearance all year in The Illini State with a midweek stop at the always-exciting 1/4-mile bullring of Jacksonville Speedway. All three previous events at the Jacksonville, IL track have been nothing short of thrilling, and you should expect just the same next month.

A four-hour jaunt down the road will lead teams to the newly-renovated and state-of-the-art I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, MO on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1. The two-day FVP Platinum Battery Showdown will mark the first appearance by The Greatest Show on Dirt at I-70 since the last race in 1986.

