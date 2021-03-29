Martin Truex Jr. Trucks To Victory

.

Martin Truex Jr. entered the NASCAR Camping World Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway as a tune up for the NASCAR Cup Series return to it’s dirt track heritage.

Truex has not been in a Truck series race in 16 years so it was a total surprise that Truex not only got the “W” but also how he dominated the race leading 105 of the 150 laps.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 5

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt – Monday, March 29, 2021

Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt – Bristol, TN – 0.5 – Mile Dirt

Total Race Length – 150 Laps – 75. Miles

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Ben Rhodes

3- Raphael Lessard

4 – Todd Gilliland

5 – Chase Briscoe

6 – Grant Enfinger

7 – Zane Smith

8- Parker Kligerman

9 – Austin Hill

10 – Austin Wayne Self

11 – Bubba Wallace

12 – Stewart Friesen

13 – Tanner Gray

14 – Matt Crafton

15 – Kevin Harvick

16 – Sheldon Creed

17 – Daniel Suarez

18 – Chase Purdy

19 – Hailie Deegan

20 – Ryan Truex

21 – Carson Hocevar

22 – Myatt Snider

23 – Tate Fogleman

24 – Brett Moffitt

25 – Spencer Boyd

26 – Cody Erickson

27 – Codie Rohrbaugh

28 – Mike Marlar

29 – Jake Griffin

30 – Timothy Peters

31 – Andrew Gordon

32 – Johnny Sauter

33 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

34 – Chandler Smith

35 – Kyle Larson

36 – Danny Bohn

37 – Norm Benning

38 – Derek Kraus

39 – John Hunter Nemechek

40 – Tyler Ankrum

