Martin Truex Jr. Trucks To Victory

Martin Truex Jr. entered the NASCAR Camping World Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway as a tune up for the NASCAR Cup Series return to it’s dirt track heritage.
Truex has not been in a Truck series race in 16 years so it was a total surprise that Truex not only got the “W” but also how he dominated the race leading 105 of the 150 laps.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 5
Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt – Monday, March 29, 2021
Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt – Bristol, TN – 0.5 – Mile Dirt
Total Race Length – 150 Laps – 75. Miles
1 – Martin Truex Jr.
2 – Ben Rhodes
3- Raphael Lessard
4 – Todd Gilliland
5 – Chase Briscoe
6 – Grant Enfinger
7 – Zane Smith
8- Parker Kligerman
9 – Austin Hill
10 – Austin Wayne Self
11 – Bubba Wallace
12 – Stewart Friesen
13 – Tanner Gray
14 – Matt Crafton
15 – Kevin Harvick
16 – Sheldon Creed
17 – Daniel Suarez
18 – Chase Purdy
19 – Hailie Deegan
20 – Ryan Truex
21 – Carson Hocevar
22 – Myatt Snider
23 – Tate Fogleman
24 – Brett Moffitt
25 – Spencer Boyd
26 – Cody Erickson
27 – Codie Rohrbaugh
28 – Mike Marlar
29 – Jake Griffin
30 – Timothy Peters
31 – Andrew Gordon
32 – Johnny Sauter
33 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
34 – Chandler Smith
35 – Kyle Larson
36 – Danny Bohn
37 – Norm Benning
38 – Derek Kraus
39 – John Hunter Nemechek
40 – Tyler Ankrum
