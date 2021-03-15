Martin Truex Jr. Shines In The Desert

.
If one race is an indicator then Martin Truex Jr. is in good shape to contend for another championship title. The 2017 NASCAR Series champion turned in a strong finish at the checkers at Phoenix Raceway in the Instacart 500. Truex would get the jump on Joey Logano on a restart with 25 laps remaining, pulling away from Logano by a convincing 1.698-seconds lead at the stripe.
Phoenix will host the NASCAR final race for the championship on November 7th.
“This feels pretty amazing. Phoenix has been a tough one for us. I wish it was November and I was in the Final Four,”
While it’s early in the 2021 season some familiar names are missing from the winners circle. The first round of 16 include some first timers, Truex Jr. will be joining Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Kyle Larson who have also earned spots in the Playoffs
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 5
Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ
1. – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 312 Laps – 312. Miles
1 – Martin Truex Jr.
2 – Joey Logano
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Brad Keselowski
5 – Chase Elliott
6 – Kevin Harvick
7 – Kyle Larson
8 – William Byron
9 – Christopher Bell
10 – Ryan Blaney
11 – Aric Almirola
2 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13 – Alex Bowman
14 – Matt DiBenedetto
5 – Kurt Busch
16 – Bubba Wallace
17 – Austin Dillon
18 – Chris Buescher
19 – Ross Chastain
20 – Erik Jones
21 – Daniel Suarez
22 – Chase Briscoe
23 – Michael McDowell
4 – Justin Haley
25 – Kyle Busch
26 – Ryan Preece
27 – Corey LaJoie
28 – Ryan Newman
29 – Tyler Reddick
30 – BJ McLeod
31 – Cole Custer
32 – Quin Houff
33 – James Davison
34 – Garrett Smithley
35 – Josh Bilicki
36 – Cody Ware
37 – Anthony Alfredo
38 – Timmy Hill
f.321