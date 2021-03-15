Martin Truex Jr. Shines In The Desert

.

If one race is an indicator then Martin Truex Jr. is in good shape to contend for another championship title. The 2017 NASCAR Series champion turned in a strong finish at the checkers at Phoenix Raceway in the Instacart 500. Truex would get the jump on Joey Logano on a restart with 25 laps remaining, pulling away from Logano by a convincing 1.698-seconds lead at the stripe.

Phoenix will host the NASCAR final race for the championship on November 7th.

“This feels pretty amazing. Phoenix has been a tough one for us. I wish it was November and I was in the Final Four,”

While it’s early in the 2021 season some familiar names are missing from the winners circle. The first round of 16 include some first timers, Truex Jr. will be joining Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Kyle Larson who have also earned spots in the Playoffs

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 5

Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ

1. – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 312 Laps – 312. Miles

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Joey Logano

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Brad Keselowski

5 – Chase Elliott

6 – Kevin Harvick

7 – Kyle Larson

8 – William Byron

9 – Christopher Bell

10 – Ryan Blaney

11 – Aric Almirola

2 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13 – Alex Bowman

14 – Matt DiBenedetto

5 – Kurt Busch

16 – Bubba Wallace

17 – Austin Dillon

18 – Chris Buescher

19 – Ross Chastain

20 – Erik Jones

21 – Daniel Suarez

22 – Chase Briscoe

23 – Michael McDowell

4 – Justin Haley

25 – Kyle Busch

26 – Ryan Preece

27 – Corey LaJoie

28 – Ryan Newman

29 – Tyler Reddick

30 – BJ McLeod

31 – Cole Custer

32 – Quin Houff

33 – James Davison

34 – Garrett Smithley

35 – Josh Bilicki

36 – Cody Ware

37 – Anthony Alfredo

38 – Timmy Hill

