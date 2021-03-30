Logano Wins Rain Delayed Bristol Dirt Race

.

Joey Logano won the rain delayed Food City NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The last time the Cup Series raced on dirt was 1970, 51 years ago.

Logano grabbed the lead on lap 193 from Daniel Suarez, leading the final 250 laps including three laps in overtime.

“Man, it’s incredible,” Logano said. “How about Bristol on dirt? This is an incredible, unbelievable racetrack – great job by everyone that prepped the track. Obviously, a lot of work over here the last few days.

Bristol Motor Speedway executive and general manager Jerry Caldwell announced during the race that NASCAR will return to the Bristol dirt in 2022.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 7

Food City Dirt Race – Monday, March 29, 2021

Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt – Bristol, TN – 0.5 – Mile Dirt

Total Race Length – 253 Laps – 126.5 Miles

1- Joey Logano

2 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Daniel Suarez

5 – Ryan Newman

6 – William Byron

7 – Tyler Reddick

8 – Ryan Blaney

9 – Erik Jones

10 – Chase Elliott

11 – Brad Keselowski

12 – Michael McDowell

13 – Matt DiBenedetto

14 – Chris Buescher

15 – Kevin Harvick

16 – Kurt Busch

17 – Kyle Busch

18 – Ryan Preece

19 – Martin Truex Jr.

20 – Chase Briscoe

21 – Austin Dillon

22 – Alex Bowman

23 – Stewart Friesen

24 – Cole Custer

25 – Quin Houff

26 – Ty Dillon

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – JJ Yeley

29 – Kyle Larson

30 – Josh Bilicki

31 – Mike Marlar

32 – Cody Ware

33 – Chris Windom

34 – Christopher Bell

35 – Ross Chastain

36 – Aric Almirola

37 – Shane Golobic

38 – Corey LaJoie

39 – Anthony Alfredo

