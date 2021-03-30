Logano Wins Rain Delayed Bristol Dirt Race

.
Joey Logano won the rain delayed Food City NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The last time the Cup Series raced on dirt was 1970, 51 years ago.
Logano grabbed the lead on lap 193 from Daniel Suarez, leading the final 250 laps including three laps in overtime.
“Man, it’s incredible,” Logano said. “How about Bristol on dirt? This is an incredible, unbelievable racetrack – great job by everyone that prepped the track. Obviously, a lot of work over here the last few days.
Bristol Motor Speedway executive and general manager Jerry Caldwell announced during the race that NASCAR will return to the Bristol dirt in 2022.
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 7
Food City Dirt Race – Monday, March 29, 2021
Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt – Bristol, TN – 0.5 – Mile Dirt
Total Race Length – 253 Laps – 126.5 Miles
1- Joey Logano
2 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Daniel Suarez
5 – Ryan Newman
6 – William Byron
7 – Tyler Reddick
8 – Ryan Blaney
9 – Erik Jones
10 – Chase Elliott
11 – Brad Keselowski
12 – Michael McDowell
13 – Matt DiBenedetto
14 – Chris Buescher
15 – Kevin Harvick
16 – Kurt Busch
17 – Kyle Busch
18 – Ryan Preece
19 – Martin Truex Jr.
20 – Chase Briscoe
21 – Austin Dillon
22 – Alex Bowman
23 – Stewart Friesen
24 – Cole Custer
25 – Quin Houff
26 – Ty Dillon
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – JJ Yeley
29 – Kyle Larson
30 – Josh Bilicki
31 – Mike Marlar
32 – Cody Ware
33 – Chris Windom
34 – Christopher Bell
35 – Ross Chastain
36 – Aric Almirola
37 – Shane Golobic
38 – Corey LaJoie
39 – Anthony Alfredo
