Kyle Larson Back in Victory Lane

Kyle Larson who during the pandemic lost his NASCAR Cup ride with Chip Ganassi after social outcry from an incident during a computer iRacing program.

Hendrick Motorsport picked Larson up after NASCAR reinstated him after successfully completing sensitive training.

With just four races into the 21 season Larson put in a dominant performance winning the Pennzoil 400, leading 103 of 267 laps. Larson would lead the the pack in the final stage after green-flag pit stops cycled the field, leading the final 29 laps beating Brad Keselowski to the stripe by over three seconds. This is Larson seventh NASCAR career victory.

“It was such an awesome car, Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) and everybody did a great job preparing this piece.” ” It was so much fun to drive. I could go wherever I wanted to. I know we had a really good car once we would kind of get single-filed out; but just drafting early in the run was tough.”

“But thank you so much Mr. Hendrick, Jeff Gordon and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for the amazing opportunity I’ve been gifted. Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet everybody at the engine shop. Thank you so much for all the hard work. This is definitely special.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 4

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV

1.5 – Mile Paved – Race Length – 267 Laps – 400.5 Miles

1 – Kyle Larson Hendrick

2 – Brad Keselowski

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Denny Hamlin

5 – Ryan Blaney

6 – Martin Truex Jr.

7 – Christopher Bell

8 – William Byron

9 – Joey Logano

10 – Erik Jones

11 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

12 – Austin Dillon

13 – Chase Elliott

14 – Chris Buescher

15 – Ryan Preece

16 – Matt DiBenedetto

17 – Michael McDowell

18 – Ryan Newman

19 – Kurt Busch

20 – Kevin Harvick

21 – Chase Briscoe

22 – Tyler Reddick

23 – Ross Chastain

24 – Anthony Alfredo

25 – Cole Custer

26 – Daniel Suarez

27 – Alex Bowman

28 – Bubba Wallace

29 – Justin Halee

30 – BJ McLeod

31 – Garrett Smithley

32 – Cody Ware

33 – Quin Houff

34 – Joey Gase

35 – Josh Bilicki

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – Corey LaJoie

38 – Aric Almirola

