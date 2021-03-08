Kyle Larson Back in Victory Lane

Kyle Larson who during the pandemic lost his NASCAR Cup ride with Chip Ganassi after social outcry from an incident during a computer iRacing program.
Hendrick Motorsport picked Larson up after NASCAR reinstated him after successfully completing sensitive training.
With just four races into the 21 season Larson put in a dominant performance winning the Pennzoil 400, leading 103 of 267 laps. Larson would lead the the pack in the final stage after green-flag pit stops cycled the field, leading the final 29 laps beating Brad Keselowski to the stripe by over three seconds. This is Larson seventh NASCAR career victory.
“It was such an awesome car, Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) and everybody did a great job preparing this piece.” ” It was so much fun to drive. I could go wherever I wanted to. I know we had a really good car once we would kind of get single-filed out; but just drafting early in the run was tough.”
“But thank you so much Mr. Hendrick, Jeff Gordon and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for the amazing opportunity I’ve been gifted. Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet everybody at the engine shop. Thank you so much for all the hard work. This is definitely special.”
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 4
Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV
1.5 – Mile Paved – Race Length – 267 Laps – 400.5 Miles
1 – Kyle Larson Hendrick
2 – Brad Keselowski
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Denny Hamlin
5 – Ryan Blaney
6 – Martin Truex Jr.
7 – Christopher Bell
8 – William Byron
9 – Joey Logano
10 – Erik Jones
11 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
12 – Austin Dillon
13 – Chase Elliott
14 – Chris Buescher
15 – Ryan Preece
16 – Matt DiBenedetto
17 – Michael McDowell
18 – Ryan Newman
19 – Kurt Busch
20 – Kevin Harvick
21 – Chase Briscoe
22 – Tyler Reddick
23 – Ross Chastain
24 – Anthony Alfredo
25 – Cole Custer
26 – Daniel Suarez
27 – Alex Bowman
28 – Bubba Wallace
29 – Justin Halee
30 – BJ McLeod
31 – Garrett Smithley
32 – Cody Ware
33 – Quin Houff
34 – Joey Gase
35 – Josh Bilicki
36 – Timmy Hill
37 – Corey LaJoie
38 – Aric Almirola
