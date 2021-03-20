Kyle Busch 60th Career Victory

.

Kyle Busch picked up his 60th career victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series by winning the FR8 Auctions 200 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday. Busch dominated the race leading 102 of the 130 laps.

“Anytime I’m in my truck, I want to be able to go out there and score the victory, We were loose to start, and we got it a lot better there. That final stage, we just took off, and it was super-fast, super-good. Can’t say enough about everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 4 Race Results for the

13th Annual Fr8Auctions 200 –

Saturday, March 20, 2021 Atlanta Motor Speedway –

Hampton, GA – 1.54 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 130 Laps – 200.2 Miles

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Austin Hill

3 – John Hunter Nemechek

4 – Johnny Sauter

5 – Sheldon Creed

6 – Zane Smith

7 – Ross Chastain

8 – Matt Crafton

9 – Brett Moffitt

10 – Stewart Friesen

11 – Grant Enfinger

12 – Carson Hocevar

13 – Derek Kraus

14 – Parker Kligerman

15 – Ryan Truex

16 – Ben Rhodes

17 – Todd Gilliland

18 – Tyler Ankrum

19 – Tanner Gray

20 – Spencer Davis

21 – Hailie Deegan

22 – Josh Berry

23 – Austin Wayne

24 – Chase Purdy

25 – Jordan Anderson

26 – Tate Fogleman

27 – Cory Roper

28 – Danny Bohn

29 – Codie Rohrbaugh

30 – Timothy Peters

31 – Dawson Cram

32 – Bret Holmes

33 – Spencer Boyd

34 – Ryan Ellis

35 – Chandler Smith

36 – Bill Lester

37 – Akinori Ogata

38 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

39 – Raphael Lessard

40 – Norm Benning

