Kyle Busch 60th Career Victory

.
Kyle Busch picked up his 60th career victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series by winning the FR8 Auctions 200 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday. Busch dominated the race leading 102 of the 130 laps.
“Anytime I’m in my truck, I want to be able to go out there and score the victory, We were loose to start, and we got it a lot better there. That final stage, we just took off, and it was super-fast, super-good. Can’t say enough about everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports.”
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 4 Race Results for the
13th Annual Fr8Auctions 200 –
Saturday, March 20, 2021 Atlanta Motor Speedway –
Hampton, GA – 1.54 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 130 Laps – 200.2 Miles
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Austin Hill
3 – John Hunter Nemechek
4 – Johnny Sauter
5 – Sheldon Creed
6 – Zane Smith
7 – Ross Chastain
8 – Matt Crafton
9 – Brett Moffitt
10 – Stewart Friesen
11 – Grant Enfinger
12 – Carson Hocevar
13 – Derek Kraus
14 – Parker Kligerman
15 – Ryan Truex
16 – Ben Rhodes
17 – Todd Gilliland
18 – Tyler Ankrum
19 – Tanner Gray
20 – Spencer Davis
21 – Hailie Deegan
22 – Josh Berry
23 – Austin Wayne
24 – Chase Purdy
25 – Jordan Anderson
26 – Tate Fogleman
27 – Cory Roper
28 – Danny Bohn
29 – Codie Rohrbaugh
30 – Timothy Peters
31 – Dawson Cram
32 – Bret Holmes
33 – Spencer Boyd
34 – Ryan Ellis
35 – Chandler Smith
36 – Bill Lester
37 – Akinori Ogata
38 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
39 – Raphael Lessard
40 – Norm Benning
f.321