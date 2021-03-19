.

What is the Double Down Triple Crown?

The Karl Chevrolet Double Down Triple Crown presented by Arizona Sport Shirts is a three race series held at historic venues across the United States featuring Dirt Super Late Models.

Each Final Night is a $50,000-to-WIN Blockbuster Event. If a racer attends all THREE events and runs at least a Heat Race, they race for DOUBLE the PAYOUT in each finishing position during the last night of the Duel in the Desert from the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 13, 2021.

A potential $100,000-to-WIN with a potential overall payout exceeding $700,000 for 6 RACES!

All Events will be streamed LIVE on www.racexr.plus or the raceXR+ Apps with a Monthly Subscription.

READ MORE: https://racexr.com/ddtc/…