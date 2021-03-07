Ding – ding – It’s A.J. Allmendinger

.

A.J. Allmendinger won the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday,

Allmendinger has bounce around the NASCAR Racing Series, running in the Cup Series, and a couple truck starts but nothing matched todays victory in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Allmendinger ran around at the front of the pack until assuming the top spot just before the start for the final stage from Daniel Hemric.

Allmendinger had built up a large lead before the final yellow flag re-racked the field for the restart, with just 12 laps remaining. Allmendinger took the lead and held off the field taking the victory in his first race at Las Vegas in 3 years.

“First of all, it’s awesome to have you all back in the grandstands, It’s emotional because you don’t know when you’re going to do this again,” Allmendinger said, You never know. This could be the last win, you never know, I hope it’s not I think we can do a lot more.”

“Even though I’m back fulltime, this is fun, but I want to win so bad for [team owner] Matt [Kaulig] every week. It’s hard to put into words what he means to me. Truly how bad I want to win for him. … it means that much to me that he believes in me.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 4

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV

1.5 – Mile Paved Total Race

Length – 200 Laps – 300. Miles

1 – AJ Allmendinger

2 – Daniel Hemric

3 – Brandon Jones

4 – Austin Cindric

5 – Noah Gragson

6 – Michael Annett

7 – Josh Berry

8 – Justin Haley

9 – Harrison Burton

10 – Jeb Burton

11 – Brandon Brown

12 – Tyler Reddick

13 – Santino Ferrucci

14 – Justin Allgaier

15 – Tommy Joe Martins

16 – Josh Williams

17 – Jeremy Clements

18 – Joe Graf Jr.

19 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

20 – Colby Howard

21 – Landon Cassill

22 – Bayley Currey

23 – Ryan Vargas

24 – Garrett Smithley

25 – Dexter Bean

26 – Jesse Little Skuttle

27 – Gaulding

28 – Chad Finchum

29 – David Starr

30 – Jade Buford

31 – Ty Dillon

32 – Myatt Snider

33 – Kyle Weatherman

34 – Brett Moffitt

35 – Alex Labbe

36 – Stefan Parsons

37 – Timmy Hill

38 – Ryan Sieg

39 – Matt Mills J

40 12 98 Riley Herbst

