Ding – ding – It’s A.J. Allmendinger

A.J. Allmendinger won the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday,
Allmendinger has bounce around the NASCAR Racing Series, running in the Cup Series, and a couple truck starts but nothing matched todays victory in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Allmendinger ran around at the front of the pack until assuming the top spot just before the start for the final stage from Daniel Hemric.
Allmendinger had built up a large lead before the final yellow flag re-racked the field for the restart, with just 12 laps remaining. Allmendinger took the lead and held off the field taking the victory in his first race at Las Vegas in 3 years.
“First of all, it’s awesome to have you all back in the grandstands, It’s emotional because you don’t know when you’re going to do this again,” Allmendinger said, You never know. This could be the last win, you never know, I hope it’s not I think we can do a lot more.”
“Even though I’m back fulltime, this is fun, but I want to win so bad for [team owner] Matt [Kaulig] every week. It’s hard to put into words what he means to me. Truly how bad I want to win for him. … it means that much to me that he believes in me.”
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 4
Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV
1.5 – Mile Paved Total Race
Length – 200 Laps – 300. Miles
1 – AJ Allmendinger
2 – Daniel Hemric
3 – Brandon Jones
4 – Austin Cindric
5 – Noah Gragson
6 – Michael Annett
7 – Josh Berry
8 – Justin Haley
9 – Harrison Burton
10 – Jeb Burton
11 – Brandon Brown
12 – Tyler Reddick
13 – Santino Ferrucci
14 – Justin Allgaier
15 – Tommy Joe Martins
16 – Josh Williams
17 – Jeremy Clements
18 – Joe Graf Jr.
19 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
20 – Colby Howard
21 – Landon Cassill
22 – Bayley Currey
23 – Ryan Vargas
24 – Garrett Smithley
25 – Dexter Bean
26 – Jesse Little Skuttle
27 – Gaulding
28 – Chad Finchum
29 – David Starr
30 – Jade Buford
31 – Ty Dillon
32 – Myatt Snider
33 – Kyle Weatherman
34 – Brett Moffitt
35 – Alex Labbe
36 – Stefan Parsons
37 – Timmy Hill
38 – Ryan Sieg
39 – Matt Mills J
40 12 98 Riley Herbst
