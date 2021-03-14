Austin Cindric Returns To Victory Lane

If you ask Austin Cindric what track would be his favorite, his answer would have to be Phoenix Raceway. Last November Cindric would leave the 1-mile desert raceway as the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Champion. Cidric returned to the desert Saturday and returned to victory lane leading 119 of the 200 laps his second victory of the 2021 season.

“You have to work hard the rest of the year to get here, So that’s where my focus is. I’ve got my name on the wall right there and the goal is to be back with a shot to do it again.’’

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 5

Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ – 1. – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 200. Miles

1 – Austin Cindric

2 – Ty Gibbs

3 – Brandon Brown

4 – Riley Herbst

5 – AJ Allmendinger

6 – Jeb Burton

7 – Bayley Currey

8 – Justin Allgaier

9 – Brett Moffitt

10 – Jeremy Clements

11 – Myatt Snider

12 – JJ Yeley

13 – Harrison Burton

14 – Timmy Hill

15 – Santino Ferrucci

16 – Colby Howard

17 – Tommy Joe Martins

18 – Stefan Parsons

19 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

20 – Jade Buford

21 – Josh Williams

22 – Landon Cassill

23 – Daniel Hemric

24 – Blaine Perkins

25 – Joe Graf Jr.

26 – Justin Haley

27 – Gray Gaulding

28 – David Starr

29 – Dexter Bean

30 – Ryan Vargas

31 – Loris Hezemans

32 – Alex Labbe

33 – Brandon Jones

34 – Kyle Weatherman

35 – Matt Mills

36 – Josh Berry

37 – Ryan Sieg

38 – Michael Annett

39 – Noah Gragson

40 – Jesse Little

