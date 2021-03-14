Austin Cindric Returns To Victory Lane

If you ask Austin Cindric what track would be his favorite, his answer would have to be Phoenix Raceway. Last November Cindric would leave the 1-mile desert raceway as the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Champion. Cidric returned to the desert Saturday and returned to victory lane leading 119 of the 200 laps his second victory of the 2021 season.
“You have to work hard the rest of the year to get here, So that’s where my focus is. I’ve got my name on the wall right there and the goal is to be back with a shot to do it again.’’
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 5
Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ – 1. – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 200. Miles
1 – Austin Cindric
2 – Ty Gibbs
3 – Brandon Brown
4 – Riley Herbst
5 – AJ Allmendinger
6 – Jeb Burton
7 – Bayley Currey
8 – Justin Allgaier
9 – Brett Moffitt
10 – Jeremy Clements
11 – Myatt Snider
12 – JJ Yeley
13 – Harrison Burton
14 – Timmy Hill
15 – Santino Ferrucci
16 – Colby Howard
17 – Tommy Joe Martins
18 – Stefan Parsons
19 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
20 – Jade Buford
21 – Josh Williams
22 – Landon Cassill
23 – Daniel Hemric
24 – Blaine Perkins
25 – Joe Graf Jr.
26 – Justin Haley
27 – Gray Gaulding
28 – David Starr
29 – Dexter Bean
30 – Ryan Vargas
31 – Loris Hezemans
32 – Alex Labbe
33 – Brandon Jones
34 – Kyle Weatherman
35 – Matt Mills
36 – Josh Berry
37 – Ryan Sieg
38 – Michael Annett
39 – Noah Gragson
40 – Jesse Little
