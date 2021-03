.

Jonah Trussel – San Tan Valley, AZ March 17, 2021

It is with a heavy heart and a lump in my throat that I’m announcing effective April 4, 2021 Arizona Speedway and ET Motopark will cease operations.

The Arizona State Land Department has decided that the facility and noise it produces does not fit into their neighboring development plan and no further negotiations will be had.

As per agreement, we will continue with events for the next few weeks and concluded April 3rd with the last dance