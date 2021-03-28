ELDON, MO – March 27, 2021 – It was rough and tough, and tricky and treacherous; a track that Jason Johnson himself would’ve thrived on.

If it couldn’t be the #41, though, it’s no surprise that it ended up going to the #49 Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts car,.

Leading all 30 laps on a “cowboy up” surface at Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday night, Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, CA checked a big one off his bucket list by claiming the third annual Jason Johnson Classic to the tune of $15,000.

His third win of the 2021 season marked the 61st of his World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series career. He’s a Knoxville Nationals champion, King’s Royal winner, and so much more, but Saturday’s win was admittedly one of the biggest of his stout career.

“This is definitely one of my biggest wins,” Sweet said afterwards. “I know it’s not the Knoxville Nationals or anything, but memorial races just mean so much. We lost Jason a few years back and I’ve missed him ever since. I think about Bobbi, Jaxx, and his whole family still sticking with the sport after everything that has happened to them. They’re a lot braver than I am. I hope Jason is looking down on us and smiling tonight.”

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps) –

1. 49-Brad Sweet [2][$15,000]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [1][$6,225]; 3. 9-James McFadden [5][$3,725]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart [3][$3,025]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo [7][$2,725]; 6. 83-Aaron Reutzel [8][$2,525]; 7. 2-David Gravel [9][$2,425]; 8. 5-Brent Marks [20][$2,325]; 9. 11K-Kraig Kinser [6][$2,275]; 10. 26-Cory Eliason [11][$2,225]; 11. 15-Donny Schatz [12][$1,825]; 12. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [14][$1,625]; 13. 11-Ian Madsen [15][$1,425]; 14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [19][$1,325]; 15. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [18][$1,275]; 16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [13][$1,225]; 17. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [22][$1,225]; 18. 2C-Wayne Johnson [10][$1,200]; 19. 7S-Jason Sides [23][$1,200]; 20. 21-Brian Brown [17][$1,200]; 21. 14E-Kyle Bellm [24][$1,200]; 22. 73-Scotty Thiel [16][$1,200]; 23. 1A-Jacob Allen [4][$1,200]; 24. 98-Clinton Boyles [21][$1,200]. Lap Leaders: Brad Sweet 1-30. KSE Hard Charger Award: 5-Brent Marks[+12].

