World of Outlaws Cancel West Cost Swing

Pandemic forces West Coast Swing cancellation; Magnolia, The Rev rescheduled

New events will fill the canceled West Coast dates and will be announced soon

CONCORD, NC – Feb. 17, 2021 – State and local restrictions, due to the pandemic, have forced the cancellation of the Spring West Coast Swing, providing new dates for Magnolia Motor Speedway and The Rev, along with soon-to-be-announced dates for new events.

With COVID-19 restrictions throughout the West Coast limiting the availability of fans at tracks, World of Outlaws officials were forced to cancel the entire West Coast Swing for the spring only – this includes:

-March 4 at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas

-March 12-13 at Arizona Speedway

-March 20 at Perris Auto Speedway

-March 21 at Santa Maria Raceway

-March 26-27 at Thunderbowl Raceway

-April 2 at Merced Speedway

-April 3 at Ocean Speedway

-April 9-10 at Vado Speedway Park

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to any of the West Coast events will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, you have 30 days to CLICK HERE to be taken to the refund request page.