William Byron Adds Name To The Winners List

.

William Byron out raced the field to the checkers in the NASCAR Cup Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

Byron would secure the lead after the final caution flag flew with 68 laps remaining to pick up his 1st win for the season, and 2nd career victory with a margin of 2.777-seconds over runner-up Tyler Reddick.

Byron will join Michael McDowell, and Christopher Bell as drivers securing a spot in the first round of playoffs. The 1st round of playoff contenders include the 16 drivers who have either won or have the highest number of points.

“You had to go to the wall at certain times, I definitely didn’t do it as good as the Xfinity cars do it, but I used it when I had to. This car was just awesome. It was really a lot of hard work. I think we went to the simulator four or five times this offseason, and it pays off, man. It’s awesome.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 3

Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL

1.5 – Mile Paved Total Race Length – 267 Laps – 400.5 Miles

1 – William Byron

2 – Tyler Reddick

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Kyle Larson

5 – Kevin Harvick

6 – Michael McDowell

7 – Ryan Newman

8 – Kurt Busch

9 – Alex Bowman

10 – Kyle Busch

11 – Denny Hamlin

12 – Austin Dillon

13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14 – Chase Elliott

15 – Daniel Suarez

16 – Brad Keselowski

17 – Ross Chastain

18 – Chase Briscoe

19 – Chris Buescher

20 – Christopher Bell

21 – Ryan Preece

22 – Bubba Wallace

23 – Cole Custer

24 – Anthony Alfredo

25 – Joey Logano

26 – Justin Haley

27 – Erik Jones

28 – Matt DiBenedetto

29 – Ryan Blaney

30 – Aric Almirola

31 – Garrett Smithley

32 – Cody Ware

33 – Josh Bilicki

34 – BJ McLeod

35 – Quin Houff

36 – Corey LaJoie

37 – James Davison

38 – Timmy Hill

.f.221