William Byron Adds Name To The Winners List

William Byron out raced the field to the checkers in the NASCAR Cup Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.
Byron would secure the lead after the final caution flag flew with 68 laps remaining to pick up his 1st win for the season, and 2nd career victory with a margin of 2.777-seconds over runner-up Tyler Reddick.
Byron will join Michael McDowell, and Christopher Bell as drivers securing a spot in the first round of playoffs. The 1st round of playoff contenders include the 16 drivers who have either won or have the highest number of points.
“You had to go to the wall at certain times, I definitely didn’t do it as good as the Xfinity cars do it, but I used it when I had to. This car was just awesome. It was really a lot of hard work. I think we went to the simulator four or five times this offseason, and it pays off, man. It’s awesome.”
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 3
Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL
1.5 – Mile Paved Total Race Length – 267 Laps – 400.5 Miles
1 – William Byron
2 – Tyler Reddick
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Kyle Larson
5 – Kevin Harvick
6 – Michael McDowell
7 – Ryan Newman
8 – Kurt Busch
9 – Alex Bowman
10 – Kyle Busch
11 – Denny Hamlin
12 – Austin Dillon
13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14 – Chase Elliott
15 – Daniel Suarez
16 – Brad Keselowski
17 – Ross Chastain
18 – Chase Briscoe
19 – Chris Buescher
20 – Christopher Bell
21 – Ryan Preece
22 – Bubba Wallace
23 – Cole Custer
24 – Anthony Alfredo
25 – Joey Logano
26 – Justin Haley
27 – Erik Jones
28 – Matt DiBenedetto
29 – Ryan Blaney
30 – Aric Almirola
31 – Garrett Smithley
32 – Cody Ware
33 – Josh Bilicki
34 – BJ McLeod
35 – Quin Houff
36 – Corey LaJoie
37 – James Davison
38 – Timmy Hill
