Ty Gibbs Making History

Ty Gibbs the grandson of Joe Gibbs, founder of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), and former NFL Coach picked up the victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Super Start Batteries 188 at Daytona Presented by O’Reilly. The 18-year-old won in his first start in the Xfinity Series holding off reigning champion Austin Cindric in double overtime on the 14 turn road course at Daytona International Speedway.

Gibbs becomes the third youngest driver in series history, behind just Joey Logano and Chase Elliott to win a race.

“I just cannot thank everybody right now, really this is like a dream come true for me, it’s just awesome,” said an emotional Gibbs, “I really didn’t think I had it there at the end, I fought back and we won.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 2 DAYTONA Road Course

Daytona Beach, FL – 3.61 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 56 Laps – 202.16 Miles

1 – Ty Gibbs

2 – Austin Cindric

3 – Daniel Hemric

4 – Brandon Jones

5 – Jeb Burton

6 – Harrison Burton

7 – Miguel Paludo

8 – Brandon Brown

9 – Justin Haley

10 – Jeremy Clements

11 – Brett Moffitt

12 – Landon Cassill

13 – Myatt Snider

14 – Jesse Little

15 – Michael Annett

16 – Kyle Weatherman

17 – Josh Williams

18 – Kris Wright

19 – Matt Mills

20 – Joe Graf Jr.

21 – Gray Gaulding

22 – Alex Labbe

23 – Colby Howard

24 – Tommy Joe Martins

25 – Cody Ware

26 – Justin Allgaier

27 – Ryan Sieg

28 – Noah Gragson

29 – Stephen Leicht

30 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

31 – Andy Lally

32 – Bayley Currey

33 – Preston Pardus

34 – Timmy Hill

35 – AJ Allmendinger

36 – Jade Buford

37 – Ryan Vargas

38 – David Starr

39 – Riley Herbst

40 – Natalie Decker

