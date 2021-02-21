Ty Gibbs Making History

.
Ty Gibbs the grandson of Joe Gibbs, founder of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), and former NFL Coach picked up the victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Super Start Batteries 188 at Daytona Presented by O’Reilly. The 18-year-old won in his first start in the Xfinity Series holding off reigning champion Austin Cindric in double overtime on the 14 turn road course at Daytona International Speedway.
Gibbs becomes the third youngest driver in series history, behind just Joey Logano and Chase Elliott to win a race.
“I just cannot thank everybody right now, really this is like a dream come true for me, it’s just awesome,” said an emotional Gibbs, “I really didn’t think I had it there at the end, I fought back and we won.”
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 2 DAYTONA Road Course
Daytona Beach, FL – 3.61 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 56 Laps – 202.16 Miles
1 – Ty Gibbs
2 – Austin Cindric
3 – Daniel Hemric
4 – Brandon Jones
5 – Jeb Burton
6 – Harrison Burton
7 – Miguel Paludo
8 – Brandon Brown
9 – Justin Haley
10 – Jeremy Clements
11 – Brett Moffitt
12 – Landon Cassill
13 – Myatt Snider
14 – Jesse Little
15 – Michael Annett
16 – Kyle Weatherman
17 – Josh Williams
18 – Kris Wright
19 – Matt Mills
20 – Joe Graf Jr.
21 – Gray Gaulding
22 – Alex Labbe
23 – Colby Howard
24 – Tommy Joe Martins
25 – Cody Ware
26 – Justin Allgaier
27 – Ryan Sieg
28 – Noah Gragson
29 – Stephen Leicht
30 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
31 – Andy Lally
32 – Bayley Currey
33 – Preston Pardus
34 – Timmy Hill
35 – AJ Allmendinger
36 – Jade Buford
37 – Ryan Vargas
38 – David Starr
39 – Riley Herbst
40 – Natalie Decker
f.221