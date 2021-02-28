Two for One Snider Get His First Victory

.

Matt Snider needed two overtime restarts in Saturday’s Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to pickup his first NASCAR Xfinity victory.

Noah Gragson has been snake bit at this track and was looking for redemption after loosing the last two Miami races, despite leading the most laps in each of the races. Gragson was within 2 laps with an 8.sec lead when disaster struck when David Starr blew a right front tire in front Gragson, with no where to go Gragson slammed into Starr’s car as it slid up the track directly into Gragson path.

Snider would grab the lead after the second restart over Brandon Jones as all the front runners fanned out 4 wide on the restart.

“Yeah, I guess I learned my lesson on that first restart, Snider said ’cause I spun the wheels,

“Just a shout-out to all these RCR guys, (sponsor) Taxslayer, all these people that supported me over the years. It’s been a rough journey, but we’re here with a win, and I can’t complain.”

Xfinity Series Race Number 3

Contender Boats 250 – Saturday

February 27, 2021 Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL –

1.5 – Mile Paved Total Race Length – 179 Laps – 268.5 Miles

1 – Myatt Snider

2 – Brandon Jones

3 – Daniel Hemric

4 – Jeb Burton

5 – Austin Cindric

6 – Justin Haley

7 – Brett Moffitt

8 – Ryan Sieg

9 – Jeremy Clements

10 – Josh Berry

11 – Riley Herbst

12 – JJ Yeley

13 – Michael Annett

14 – AJ Allmendinger

15 – Alex Labbe

16 – Timmy Hill

17 – Dexter Bean

18 – Tommy Joe Martins

19 – Landon Cassill

20 – Jade Buford

21 – David Starr

22 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

23 – Chad Finchum

24 – Ryan Vargas

25 – Kyle Weatherman

26 – Josh Williams

27 – Joe Graf Jr.

28 – Gray Gaulding

29 – Matt Mills

30 – Santino Ferrucci

31 – Stefan Parsons

32 – Jesse Little

33 – Noah Gragson

34 – Brandon Brown

35 – Bayley Currey

36 – Colby Howard

37 – Ty Dillon

38 – Justin Allgaier

39 – Harrison Burton

40 – Tyler Reddick

