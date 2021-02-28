Two for One Snider Get His First Victory

.
Matt Snider needed two overtime restarts in Saturday’s Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to pickup his first NASCAR Xfinity victory.
Noah Gragson has been snake bit at this track and was looking for redemption after loosing the last two Miami races, despite leading the most laps in each of the races. Gragson was within 2 laps with an 8.sec lead when disaster struck when David Starr blew a right front tire in front Gragson, with no where to go Gragson slammed into Starr’s car as it slid up the track directly into Gragson path.
Snider would grab the lead after the second restart over Brandon Jones as all the front runners fanned out 4 wide on the restart.
“Yeah, I guess I learned my lesson on that first restart, Snider said ’cause I spun the wheels,
“Just a shout-out to all these RCR guys, (sponsor) Taxslayer, all these people that supported me over the years. It’s been a rough journey, but we’re here with a win, and I can’t complain.”
Xfinity Series Race Number 3
Contender Boats 250 – Saturday
February 27, 2021 Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL –
1.5 – Mile Paved Total Race Length – 179 Laps – 268.5 Miles
1 – Myatt Snider
2 – Brandon Jones
3 – Daniel Hemric
4 – Jeb Burton
5 – Austin Cindric
6 – Justin Haley
7 – Brett Moffitt
8 – Ryan Sieg
9 – Jeremy Clements
10 – Josh Berry
11 – Riley Herbst
12 – JJ Yeley
13 – Michael Annett
14 – AJ Allmendinger
15 – Alex Labbe
16 – Timmy Hill
17 – Dexter Bean
18 – Tommy Joe Martins
19 – Landon Cassill
20 – Jade Buford
21 – David Starr
22 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
23 – Chad Finchum
24 – Ryan Vargas
25 – Kyle Weatherman
26 – Josh Williams
27 – Joe Graf Jr.
28 – Gray Gaulding
29 – Matt Mills
30 – Santino Ferrucci
31 – Stefan Parsons
32 – Jesse Little
33 – Noah Gragson
34 – Brandon Brown
35 – Bayley Currey
36 – Colby Howard
37 – Ty Dillon
38 – Justin Allgaier
39 – Harrison Burton
40 – Tyler Reddick
