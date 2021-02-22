Ring The Bell In Daytona

.
Christopher Bell provided Joe Gibbs (JGR) another victory to cap off the weekend in Daytona winning todays O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway On Saturday coach Gibbs watched his grandson Ty Gibbs race to his first victory in his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity series on the same road course as todays race.
This is Bell’s first year with Joe Gibbs Racing team and crew chief Adam Stevens, Bell would hound Joey Logano the final 8 laps around the 14 turn infield road course, after a caution regrouped the field on lap 62.
The fast pursuit by Bell was to much for Logano as his brakes began to fail on the last lap opening the door for Bell to get by for the trophy. Bell would runaway from Logano and the field for a comfortable 2.119-second victory
“Just so incredibly thankful to be here with Joe Gibbs Racing and all our partners. This feels like I prepared my whole life for this moment to race in the Cup Series. Last year was a huge learning curve for me and I’m very grateful I got the opportunity to run in Cup and it definitely prepared me to move to Joe Gibbs Racing. This is definitely one of the highlights of my life so far,”
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 2
DAYTONA Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL
3.61 – Mile Paved – Race Length – 70 Laps – 252.7 Miles
1- Christopher Bell
2- Joey Logano
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Kurt Busch
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Kevin Harvick
7 – AJ Allmendinger
8 – Michael McDowell
9 – Ryan Preece
10 – Alex Bowman
11 – Chris Buescher
12 – Martin Truex Jr.
13 – Cole Custer
14 – Erik Jones
15 – Ryan Blaney
16 – Daniel Suarez
17 – Aric Almirola
18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19 – Ty Dillon
20 – Ryan Newman
21 – Chase Elliott
22 – Anthony Alfredo
23 – James Davison
24 – Justin Haley
25 – Cody Ware
26 – Bubba Wallace
27 – Garrett Smithley
28 – Scott Heckert
29 – Timmy Hill
30 – Kyle Larson
31 – Corey LaJoie
32 – Chase Briscoe
33 – William Byron
34 Austin Dillon
35 – Kyle Busch
36 – Josh Bilicki
37 – Matt DiBenedetto
38 – Tyler Reddick
39 – Ross Chastain
40 – Quin Houf
