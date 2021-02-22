Ring The Bell In Daytona

.

Christopher Bell provided Joe Gibbs (JGR) another victory to cap off the weekend in Daytona winning todays O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway On Saturday coach Gibbs watched his grandson Ty Gibbs race to his first victory in his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity series on the same road course as todays race.

This is Bell’s first year with Joe Gibbs Racing team and crew chief Adam Stevens, Bell would hound Joey Logano the final 8 laps around the 14 turn infield road course, after a caution regrouped the field on lap 62.

The fast pursuit by Bell was to much for Logano as his brakes began to fail on the last lap opening the door for Bell to get by for the trophy. Bell would runaway from Logano and the field for a comfortable 2.119-second victory

“Just so incredibly thankful to be here with Joe Gibbs Racing and all our partners. This feels like I prepared my whole life for this moment to race in the Cup Series. Last year was a huge learning curve for me and I’m very grateful I got the opportunity to run in Cup and it definitely prepared me to move to Joe Gibbs Racing. This is definitely one of the highlights of my life so far,”

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 2

DAYTONA Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL

3.61 – Mile Paved – Race Length – 70 Laps – 252.7 Miles

1- Christopher Bell

2- Joey Logano

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Kurt Busch

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Kevin Harvick

7 – AJ Allmendinger

8 – Michael McDowell

9 – Ryan Preece

10 – Alex Bowman

11 – Chris Buescher

12 – Martin Truex Jr.

13 – Cole Custer

14 – Erik Jones

15 – Ryan Blaney

16 – Daniel Suarez

17 – Aric Almirola

18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19 – Ty Dillon

20 – Ryan Newman

21 – Chase Elliott

22 – Anthony Alfredo

23 – James Davison

24 – Justin Haley

25 – Cody Ware

26 – Bubba Wallace

27 – Garrett Smithley

28 – Scott Heckert

29 – Timmy Hill

30 – Kyle Larson

31 – Corey LaJoie

32 – Chase Briscoe

33 – William Byron

34 Austin Dillon

35 – Kyle Busch

36 – Josh Bilicki

37 – Matt DiBenedetto

38 – Tyler Reddick

39 – Ross Chastain

40 – Quin Houf

f.221