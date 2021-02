NASCAR TV Schedule – Feb. 9 – 14 – Daytona

.

NASCAR Cup

XFINITY

Camping World Truck

Special Interest –

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Tuesday, February 9 – Daytona

4:00 p.m. – NASCAR RaceDay Daytona – FS1

5:00 p.m. – Cup – Busch Clash – FS1

Wednesday, February 10

(R) – 8:00 a.m. – Cup – Busch Clash (re-air) – FS2

10:00 a.m. – Cup – Daytona 500 first practice – FS1

1:00 p.m. – IMSA Auto Racing Special Prototype Challenge – NBCSN

2:00 p.m. – IMSA Auto Racing Special Mazda MX-5 Cup – NBCSN

(R) – 2:00 p.m. – Cup Busch Clash (re-air), FS2

4:00 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub – FS1

5:00 p.m. – Cup – Daytona 500 qualifying – FS1 (session starts at 7:30)

Thursday, February 11

3:30 p.m. – Camping World Truck practice – FS1

4:30 p.m. – NASCAR RaceDay – FS1

5:00 p.m. – Cup – Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona – FS1

Friday, February 12

(R) – 10:00 a.m. – Cup – Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona (re-air) – FS2

1:00 p.m. – Camping World Truck Series qualifying – FS1

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity first practice – FS1

3:30 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition – FS1

4:30 p.m. – NASCAR RaceDay Daytona – FS1

5:30 p.m. – Camping World Truck – NextEra Energy 250 – FS1

Saturday, February 13

7:30 a.m. – Cup – Daytona 500 second practice – FS2

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying – FS2 (moves to FS1 at 9 a.m.)

9:00 a.m. – Xfinity Series qualifying – FS1

10:00 a.m. – Cup – Daytona 500 final practice – FS1

11:00 a.m. – NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition – FS1

11:30 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series – Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire – FS1

2:00 p.m. – Xfinity Pre-race – FS1

3:00 p.m. – Xfinity – Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 – FS1

5:30 p.m. – Xfinity – Post-Race Show, FS1

(R) – 8:00 p.m. – Xfinity – Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 (re-air) – FS2

Sunday, February 14

(R) – 6:00 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire (re-air) – FS2

9:00 a.m. – NASCAR RaceDay – FS1

11:00 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay – FOX

12:30 p.m. – Cup – 63rd annual Daytona 500 – FOX

(R) 8:00 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series 63rd annual Daytona 500 (re-air) – FS1

